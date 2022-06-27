Credit: D Guignebourg/JPI

Nominated actress still dressed up to celebrate soaps’ biggest party.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This year’s 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Friday, June 24, and if you missed the event, you weren’t the only one. The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) was forced to stay home, even though she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, due to a positive COVID test following her return from the 61st annual Festival de Television de Monte Carlo.

However, that didn’t stop Ordway from wasting a good dress — or a night to celebrate with her husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their two daughters Olivia and Sophie…

More: Another One Life to Live fave to GH

“When you’re nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, but can’t go to the show, you put your dress on, do your makeup and order some dresses for the girls off Amazon and have your own little party,” she shared, along with photos of her, Gaston and their girls all decked out in gorgeous evening wear and posing for the camera. With a set-up like that, who needs a red carpet?!

And prior to that, she posted a video of the family getting ready for their “own little red carpet event” after a last minute “order of press on nails, a ponytail extension and some kids’ dresses.” Ordway thanked her husband for “making it a special night” and for braiding her hair then expressed, “Thankful for my incredible family.”

And though she didn’t win a golden statuette for her portrayal of Abby, Ordway sent all of the nominees “good luck,” and wished she could have been there, then gave a big shoutout to congratulate “all the winners!”

More: Complete Daytime Emmy Award winners’ list

Wait, before you head out, view the best-dressed stars at the Daytime Emmy Awards in our photo gallery below