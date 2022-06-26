Credit: CBS screenshot

Nick worries about the fallout of betraying his sister to their father.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 27 – July 1, Victoria and Ashland move forward with their plans. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Last week, Michael revealed to Victor that his daughter is in New York, where Ashland met with a high-end real estate broker. Victor realized they were looking for space to start a new company of their own.

In New York, Victoria knew her father was about to hold a press conference naming the new CEO of Newman Industries and deduced it would be Adam. She figured it was Victor’s way of infuriating her and hoping she’d return, as it’s his standard move to pit his children against one another.

Victoria later called Nick and told him that she was in New York, and to pass on her congratulations to Adam on his big coronation day. She confirmed Victor’s suspicions that they were looking to start a new company, and she wouldn’t confirm or deny if they’d compete against Newman. Nick then told his father about his conversation with his sister. Victor quickly moved to have Michae convince all the investors Ashland and Victoria were meeting with not to back them.

In a preview of what is to come, Nick tells his father that he’s feeling guilty because Victoria will know he betrayed her, and he’s nervous about the blowback when this all hits the fan. In reality, though, Nick only confirmed what Victor has already surmised.

In New York, Ashland tells Victoria that her family has pushed and pushed and they deserve whatever they get from us or not. Victoria responds, “Each one of them has second-guessed me and this is my statement of a lifetime.”

What do you think Victoria is planning on doing, and do you think she’ll succeed? Better question, do you want to see her and Ashland make it and take down Victor and Adam?

