Young & Restless’ Peter Bergman Celebrated Emmy Night With Some Very Surprising News
“I will keep doing this as long as they’ll let me!”
Although The Young and the Restless‘ Peter Bergman did not walk away with a trophy during Friday’s Daytime Emmy Awards, it turned out he was a winner even before the ceremony began. Because only hours earlier, our sister site Deadline revealed that he’d inked a new deal with the soap he’s called home since 1989.
Of course, actors signing contracts isn’t really big news… unless, of course, the one they sign will actually keep them on the show longer than the show itself is currently contracted to run!
While the typical daytime contract you hear about is for three years (usually with outs which will allow a network to end the deal early at their discretion), Bergman’s new deal locks him into the part of Jack Abbott for five years. For those struggling with the math, that means he’s agreed to play Traci and Ashley’s big brother through at least 2027 on a show that has so far only been renewed through 2024!
“I’m incredibly lucky to do what I love,” the actor told us earlier this year. “I never take it for granted, and I will keep doing this as long as they’ll let me!” And by the looks of things, everyone at the show feels the same way!
As we look forward to what’s next for Jack, let’s flip open a photo album tracking the life and loves of the man we all adore!