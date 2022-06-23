Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Returns to the Big Screen Next Year In Remastered Hit
We’ll all get to relive the moment that the star admits left him “scared [bleep]less!”
Hard as it is to imagine, it’s been 25 years since we, as a people, took Titanic‘s Rose to task for letting Jack sink to the bottom of the ocean along with the doomed ocean liner. (“There was room for two people on that piece of wood,” the entire Soaps.com staff recently agreed.) But to mark the occasion, the Oscar-winning film will be remastered and re-released on the big screen in early 2023 according to our sister site, Deadline.
Of course, soap fans will recall that our own Eric Braeden — best known as The Young and the Restless‘ Victor — plays historic figure John Jacob Astor in the epic flick. (Another soap star who appears? The Edge of Night and Guiding Light alum Frances Fisher plays Ruth DeWitt Butaker, mother of Kate Winslet’s Rose.) Earlier this year, Braeden shared with Maurice Benard just how terrifying parts of the Titanic experience were while guesting on the General Hospital star’s State of Mind, which you can view in its entirety below.
Of taping the scenes in which his alter ego meets his fate, Braeden admitted, “I was scared [bleep]less!” He then went on to describe the terrifying sequence. “The water got higher and higher. I was panicked. Really panicked!” Although he knew that the crew had taken extreme measures to keep everyone involved safe, “Accidents happen, so it was scary!”
Titanic, of course, went on to make approximately a gajillion dollars, ultimately becoming the third highest grossing film of all time, with a worldwide take of over $2.2 billion. It also would inspire an entire generation to forever have the Celine Dion song “My Heart Will Go On” stuck in their heads.
If you simply can’t wait until the remastered version of Titanic is released, you can catch the flick from the comforts of your own couch via Netflix or Paramount Plus.
