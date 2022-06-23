Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (4)

At last, the actors got to show us the funny!

When you think of The Young and the Restless, you think of high drama, right? Twisted love affairs and intensified emotions, unbridled fury and immeasurable vulnerability. What you probably don’t think of is dad jokes. But as Father’s Day came and went, that was exactly what the CBS soap served up on its Instagram account, to hilarious effect.

In a clip featuring Conner Floyd (Chance), Bryton James (Devon), Mark Grossman (Adam) and Michael Mealor (Kyle) — all miraculously keeping straight faces — pivotal questions are asked in good fun, questions like…

“What has more letters than the alphabet?”

“What is an astronaut’s favorite part of the computer?”

“Why don’t eggs tell jokes?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Aaand more. To find out the goofy answers that are sure to leave you delightedly groaning, “OK, Dad! That’s a real knee-slapper ya got there,” all you have to do is press PLAY on the video above.

In response, castmate Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), exclaimed, “This is the greatest!” And if it isn’t, it’s pretty darned close. Floyd even admitted that James’ first query had gotten him. (It was Floyd’s crack about fruit on holiday left us scratching our heads.)

