It’s safe to say that many single moms have been faced with the same inquiry as the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress.

We hope all of the dads out there had a wonderful Father’s Day and for those single moms who take on both roles on a daily basis — and are there to answer all of the tough questions — you deserve big props too! Speaking of which, The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), mom to daughter Natalia and son Jameson, was faced with quite the inquiry from her boy about a certain part of his anatomy.

“I had to tell him what is was for…” Stafford stated, which earned her a spot to “legitimately get in on this holiday” for herself and consider herself an honorary dad to be “part of your tribe… for the day at least.” The actress then wished herself a “Happy Father’s Day to me” as well as a “Happy Father’s Day” to all of the “wonderful men out there!”

Her castmate, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) jumped into the comments to say how “amazing” she was and couldn’t “wait [to] hear” what she told Jameson. And Days of Our Lives alum Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail) gave Stafford the go ahead to take the day for herself by stating, “100% you can! I’ve always looked up to you for the beautiful family you built for yourself.”

Okay, while some wouldn’t have known how to answer, let alone shared it with the world, Stafford had no issue stepping into the role and tackling the question head on, which we give her major props for! Because, in the end, every kid should feel comfortable going to their parent, whether it be a dad, a mom, or both, anyone, who can always tell it to them straight and make them always feel as though they can ask them anything.

