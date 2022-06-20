Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

If a picture says a thousand words, this one says, “Thanks for the good genes, Dad!”

As Father’s Day came and went this weekend, social media was awash in tributes to dear old dad. Mark Grossman saluted his pop with a simple message — “Happy Father’s Day!” — and a photo of the two of them that got fans talking.

“Wow, [the] apple doesn’t fall [far] from the tree here!” exclaimed Carol Ann Rice. “Two hunks!”

“Is Pops single?” added kiki522.

The Young & Restless star has more to celebrate these days than Dad, too. On screen, Adam’s just been made CEO of Newman Enteprises. And while that’s exciting and all on its own merits — the character’s finally gotten exactly what he’s always wanted — it promises to bring to fruition a whole lot of juicy storyline.

How can we be so sure? Because when has Victor ever installed a CEO and allowed the boss to remain the boss for very long? The next time he pulls a switcheroo, the stage will be set for an epic battle between father and son.

In the meantime, viewers might get to glimpse an aspect of Adam’s personality that rarely gets a chance to shine through. As Grossman told Soaps.com previously, “We see Adam so tormented a lot of the time, disgruntled and twisted about things, so I think… an opportunity to see his lighter side would be nice.

“I mean, we don’t get to see him laugh all that often, do we?” he added. True — though he’s been doing it a lot more since Sally came into his life. What’s your hope for the character? Drop it in a comment below. On your way…

