Credit: CBS screenshot

Just why is Jack meeting with Diane for coffee?.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 20 – 24, Summer worries her mother could be out to destroy Diane. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

After Jack caught Phyllis flaunting her relationship with him in Diane’s face, he realized in part Phyllis was pushing their reunion into overdrive to stick it to Diane. Jack abruptly ended things with Phyllis before the plane had even left the ground.

Crushed, Phyllis told Summer that she had screwed up, but warned her again that Diane would only break Kyle’s heart if given the chance. After a call from Danny, Phyllis left Genoa City for a break.

In a preview of what is to come, Summer thinks her mom and Diane would kill each other if given the chance. Meanwhile, Phyllis rants at Michael that she’ll never forget what Diane did to her and some of the people she loves.

Later, as Phyllis spies on Jack meeting with Diana, Kyle is heard telling Summer that he hopes she’s wrong about Phyllis plotting against his mother. Summer is worried that her mom is going to come back with a plan of attack.

Summer is definitely right about that, as the promo ends with a shot of Phyllis on the phone telling someone that sometimes people need to learn their lessons.

Who do you think Phyllis was talking to, and what do you think she’s planning. Plus, why on earth is Jack having coffee with Diane?

Catch up with who is with who, and who has broken up, in our General Hospital couples gallery below. You may see some familiar faces in the gallery!

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube & Instagram