Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Young & Restless star enthuses, “I’m so happy that you achieved what you wanted through all these years!”

Young & Restless’ Sharon Newman has dealt with her fair share of doctors over the years, from her bi-polar diagnosis, to baby swaps, a hysterical pregnancy and most recently, a battle with breast cancer. She’s had some good ones and some terrible ones, such as the doctor Adam blackmailed to take her baby, give it to Ashley and tell her that her newborn had died.

Happily, Sharon Case’s relationship with her family doctor in real life has been terrific. In fact, it seems he’s truly a gem. Case shared a post paying tribute to “Dr. Ron,” who has been her physician for years, as he hangs up his stethoscope for the last time.

More: Sharon Case’s ‘clothes’ call

The actress was thrilled they were finally able to have a retirement party for the medical marvel and exclaimed, “I just cannot believe you are retiring!!” It’s always tough to move on from a trusted and well-liked caregiver. We get it!

It seems Dr. Ron’s relationship with Case went beyond the professional and the pair were genuinely good pals. She told him, “Thank you for being my family doctor and dear friend for all of these years. You always took such excellent care of me, my parents, family, friends and colleagues. I know that every one of your patients will miss you terribly.”

In what ended up being a truly heartfelt message to the retiring doc, Case acknowledged his very special approach to practicing medicine and how much it was appreciated: “You were that ‘old school’ style doctor who became a part of your patients families and you cared so much!! You were such a great comfort to people. I know that’s the kind of practice you dreamed of having and I’m so happy that you achieved what you wanted through all these years!”

Case also shared a throwback photo of herself with Dr. Ron when he first started his practice, before signing off, “Love you always Ron.”

Sharon Case clearly isn’t the only one who is a huge Dr. Ron fan. Young & Restless colleague Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) jumped into the comment section to exclaim simply, “RON!” and Y&R’s former Grace, now Bold & Beautiful’s Donna, Jennifer Gareis, enthused, “The best doc ever!”

More: Michelle Stafford gives followers a scare

Look back on Sharon and Nikki’s rivalry through the years in the photo gallery below.