Young & Restless Alum Richard Burgi Salutes a ‘Great Young Man and His Amazing Journey’

And speaking of journeys, join us as we reflect on Burgi’s time on the CBS soap by viewing our gallery below filled with photos of his run as Genoa City’s Ashland .

It’s safe to say this father loves his boys very much and we wish Samuel all of the best as he sets out on his next journey!

This isn’t the first time that Burgi has sent a shoutout to one of his kids on social media. Last December, Samuel’s brother Jack turned 25 and his dad posted a special message to him. “Twenty-five years ago today my life was changed by the incredible life-changing, life-affirming gift of Jack Charles Burgi coming into the world!” Burgi shared, along with three photos of him holding his son as child.

In the photos, Samuel, who was an outside hitter for UCLA’s men’s volleyball team, was pictured in action, along with his team celebrating a winning moment. But it was the last pic that featured his proud dad, standing next his son, in his cap and gown, having graduated in the Class of 2022.

The Young and the Restless alum Richard Burgi (ex-Ashland) recently shared a proud papa moment, one that had him over the moon when it came to his son’s “amazing journey.” Burgi posted several photos of his son Samuel Bridge and shared, “So proud of this great young man and his amazing journey at UCLA,” and went on to express, “I love you more than words can say…”

1 / 17 <p>Sparks flew from Victoria and Ashland’s first meeting, even though it was all business. She didn’t seal the deal, but the “prettiest” Newman certainly got the Locke Ness Monster’s attention.</p>

2 / 17 <p>That same electricity was in the air when Ashland ran into Victoria at Society. Everything was about to change as Locke’s marriage would hit the rocks and he struck a deal with Adam and Victor.</p>

3 / 17 <p>Ashland and Victoria got to know each other better when she agreed to go to New York with him. The pair connected over fine wine and the anticipation of what was to come between them.</p>

4 / 17 <p>Victoria didn’t sleep with Ashland right away, but when she did there were fireworks. It only added another layer to their deepening connection.</p>

5 / 17 <p>The new relationship took a sobering turn after Ashland broke the news that he’d received a terminal cancer diagnosis. Not long after, Victoria suggested they merge their companies so as to preserve his legacy. Ashland agreed to the proposition. Victoria repeatedly urged her new love to seek treatments to prolong his life but he initially resisted, wanting to ‘go out’ as he’d lived… on his own terms.</p>

6 / 17 <p>Another relationship milestone was marked when Ashland met Victoria’s children, Johnny and Katie. The tough mogul endeared himself to all by playing dolls, but when Ashland moved in, Victoria decided to have the kids go stay with Billy and Lily.</p>

7 / 17 <p>Overcome with emotion about his life-changing condition and his newfound love for such a beautiful and intelligent woman, Ashland spontaneously proposed. He later proposed again when he had a giant sparkler for her finger. She accepted and it was time to tell the parents!</p>

8 / 17 <p>Happily engaged and living together, Ashland decided to begin undergoing chemo treatments that would extend his life, even if they weren’t a miracle cure. Victoria was both relieved and hopeful at this development.</p>

9 / 17 <p>Although Victoria’s ex-husband had moved on and insisted he wasn’t jealous of her new relationship, he was taken aback by the news of her fast engagement. Billy, who had already unearthed Ashland’s medical condition, continued to keep digging into his past.</p>

10 / 17 <p>Victoria and Ashland set a wedding date and it was no time at all before she was meeting with her mother to plan a fabulous ceremony in Italy. Though her family was nervous about what she would face when Ashland died, Victoria was determined they would wed in the ‘wedding of the century’.</p>

11 / 17 <p>As Billy, Victor, and Nick continued to question Ashland’s past, he eventually came clean about the abusive history he had run from as a young man. Victoria was broken hearted to hear of his terrible childhood, but wished he’d been up front with her from the beginning.</p>

12 / 17 <p>When Nate helped an ailing Ashland in Crimson Lights one day, an unlikely friendship was struck. After their spouses bonded over cooking podcasts, Ashland asked a stunned Nate to be his best man. He accepted, but noticed tension between his new friend and Victoria when they ran into each other at Society ahead of the wedding.</p>

13 / 17 <p>With Phyllis’ help, Nick kept digging into the past of the man his sister was about to marry. It all led him to New Jersey where he learned of the death of a man named Bobby DeFranco. Ashland later confessed that he was DeFranco, and that he took his friend Ashland’s identity on after he perished in a fiery car crash. Victoria was disappointed that Ashland hadn’t volunteered the information but it was Nick she accuses of betraying her by not respecting her wishes and leaving the past alone.</p>

14 / 17 <p>Ashland and Victoria were married at the Tuscan palazzo gifted to them by her parents. Tension swirled between Victoria and her brother, Nick, who disapproved of the match, and her ex, Billy, brought a man from Ashland’s past to Italy to try and put the kibosh on the wedding. Despite the obstacles put in their path, Victor Newman delivered on his promise that nothing would interfere with the merger, er, nuptials. Victoria, wearing a gown by Sally Spectra, married the man she loved, Ashland Locke.</p>

15 / 17 <p>Ashland had Victoria convinced to make him co-CEO of Newman-Locke when Victor and Michael exposed his heinous lie — he had faked his cancer to dupe Victoria and take control of Newman Enterprises. Despite his protests that he’d truly fallen in love with her, a devastated Victoria told him it was over.</p>

16 / 17 <p>Ashland followed Victoria to make sure she was okay after their split and it turned out to be a good thing he did. It was a foggy night and Victoria was run off the road by Rey Rosales car when he took a heart attack and died at the wheel. Ashland also ended up in the bushes, but was able to fight his way out of his crashed car to save Victoria from hers just as it went up in flames. This let her see that he truly cared about her, but did not get him the reconcilation he was hoping for. Soon after, he signed Adam and Victor’s contract agreeing to an annulment and to walk away from the company in return for $500 million dollars.</p>