Young & Restless Preview: Traci and Ashley Spend the Day With Allie in a Special Anniversary Episode Filled With Flashbacks
Allie learns more about Ashley and Traci in a special episode.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 13 – 17, Allie gets to know her family, especially her great aunts, a little better. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Jack’s granddaughter Allie is the newest member of the Abbott family, and she’s been spending time getting to know her newfound clan. Ashley recently took her on a walkthrough of her lab at Jabbot, and even let her sample some new products. She’s also becoming close with Noah and gushed about Ashley’s lab to him.
In a preview of what’s to come, Traci and Ashley spend a day with Allie to fill her in on a little about their lives. The show is part of a special anniversary, including celebrating Eileen Davidson playing Ashley Abbott for forty years! Some of the flashbacks fans can look forward to include Traci and Don, Ashley working in the lab at Jabbott, her father assuring her that he’s never underestimated her talents, and Ashley and Traci’s relationship as sister and friends forever.
An Instagram post also spotlighted Davidson’s forty years, which include clips of Ashley laying claim to her job and lab, her feud with Nikki over Vitor, and her relationship with her father.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube & Instagram