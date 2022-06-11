Young & Restless Preview: Summer Knows The Perfect Person to Run Marchetti
Billy makes an entrance at the Chancellor-Winters merger launch party.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of June 13 – 17, Allie gets to know her family. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After Jack approved of Jabot buying Marchetti, Summer and Kyle made plans to move back to Genoa City. However they still needed someone to run the company, and Kyle sets out to find that person. In the preview, Summer tells Kyle, “No need to call anybody because I already know the perfect person to run Marchetti.” Kyle asks, “You do? Who?” Summer replies, “My brilliant husband.”
Last week, Jack broke things off with a stunned Phyllis, and his family was there to support him. Jack also has his granddaughter in town to support him as well. Allie has been growing closer with the Abbotts, even touring the Jabot lab with Ashley. Coming up this week Ashley, sitting with Traci, tells Allie, “Please, ask us anything you want. Our lives are open books.” That’s not just a saying considering Traci wrote the book on their family.
Billy was stunned when Victoria told him that she wouldn’t be at the upcoming launch party for the Chancellor-Winters merger because she was leaving town with Ashland. However, the party must go on! At the launch, Devon asks, “Where is your COO?” Billy walks in and says, “He has arrived!” On his arm is Jill. Devon greets her enthusiastically. “So good to see you!” as Billy exclaims, “The party begins!”
