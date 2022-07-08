Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

There’s as much love in the air as there is pollen.

We get it. Keeping track of who’s who on The Young and the Restless can be tricky. And if you add to that task the challenge of remembering who’s with whom, who isn’t and who’s likely to hook up in tomorrow’s episode…

Well, it’s enough to make your head explode! Or at least throb in a way that it doesn’t usually unless you’re trying to balance your checkbook without a calculator.

Not to worry, though. Your friends at Soaps.com have pulled together a handy-dandy scorecard to keep you up-to-date on Genoa City’s couples past, present and future. In the below photo gallery, you’ll find the latest intel on more than 20 pairs, among them Victor and Nikki, Jack and Phyllis, Devon and Amanda, and Summer and Kyle. And as they flame out and/or reheat, we’ll adjust their statuses.

Come to think of it, it’s almost like Facebook for The Young and the Restless.

Of course, along with each item, you’ll find a gorgeous picture of the twosome in question, one that either offers a hint of things to come… or a bittersweet memory of the way they were. Ready to check them out?

Just click on the photo gallery below, and you’ll know more about Young & Restless’ couples than they do about themselves.