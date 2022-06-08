After Enduring One Heart Surgery After Another, Young & Restless Alum Celebrates a Triumphant Milestone

It’s been a while since the actor was seen on Young & Restless but it’s always fun to look back at stars who grew up on soaps , which can be viewed in our photo gallery below.

However, this fighter never gave up and now he has the whole world at his fingertips. And we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him. With that, we want to send Page a huge congratulations. Everyone at Soaps.com wishes him the best!

Seeing Page like this made us so happy, especially after following along with his health journey and hearing about all of the issues this young man has had over the years. Just last September, he had to undergo another surgery to replace his leads and pacemaker then was stricken with COVID.

Over the years his mom Jennifer has kept fans up to date on Page’s heart issues and now he has given us all a glimpse into his triumphant day by sharing a bunch of photos from graduation. Everything from pics with family and friends to shots filled with emotion as he celebrated in his white cap and gown — and our personal favorite… one of him giving a fist pump after receiving his diploma and walking across the stage.

To say that The Young and the Restless alum Max Page (ex-Reed) has had to face his fair share of obstacles in life — at such a young age — is an understatement. However, having endured numerous heart surgeries and problems along the way, the former CBS soap actor has a very big milestone to celebrate — high school graduation!

