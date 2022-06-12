Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

On June 12, 2016, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor and his husband welcomed their first child, Montgomery Argo.

Today, Sunday, June 12, Soaps.com sends the son of The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives star Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo) and his husband Robert Sudduth a very happy birthday! To honor Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth’s big day, join us as we take a look back at his life in pictures through various sweet — and funny — moments that his proud papa has shared over the years.

The Big Announcement

The day after their son was born, via their “trooper of a surrogate,” Rikaart posted a photo with Sudduth and their precious newborn and shared, “We fight hate, fear, bigotry, homophobia and injustice in the world with love, intellect and enlightenment. In the truest and most pure definitions of the latter words, it is with full hearts that Rob and I take great pride in introducing our son, Montgomery Argo Rikaart-Sudduth.”

Storytime With Grandma

The CBS star posted a photo of his mom reading a book to his son to acknowledge Mother’s Day to “this wonderful mom and grandma.”

”Nobody Puts Baby on the Floor”

Anyone who has had a baby knows that sleepless nights are par for the course and the guys likely had their fair share. On one occasion, Rikaart posted a camera shot from inside Montgomery’s nursery where the cat was in the crib, the dog was on the glider and the baby was on the floor and stated, with a Patrick Swayze twist, “Nobody puts baby on the floor.”

Sunset With Daddy

During one fall evening, Rikaart shared a sweet pic of his husband Sudduth holding their son with an “epic sunset” in the distance.

Winter Lake Hike

Then on New Year’s Eve in 2016, the family took a “lake hike” amid the snow-covered woods.

Beach Bonding

Fast-forward to spring 2017, and we got to see a glimpse of Rikaart with Monte on the beach, where “everything [was] awesome.”

Walking Alongside Dad

And during Pride Month that same year, Rikaart posted a photo of Sudduth and their son, that he described as, “the smart and sexy co-parent on the left… and the world’s most loved and secure kid on the right.”

Bumpy Steps

It’s easy for toddlers to take off running but with his dad walking behind him, Rikaart reminded his boy to “watch those bumps” and promised to follow him anywhere.

Nope, It Wasn’t Me

In one of the funnier posts, the actor shard a conversation between him and Monte then asked fans to judge for themselves…

Rikaart: “My love, did you poop? Cuz I think you pooped.”

Monte: “Nope.”

Vacation Adventures

In September 2018, the family went on a trip to Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Hawaii — and it’s obvious from the photo that they had an awesome time.

Playtime at a Very Special Place

Rikaart and Sudduth were married in 2015 and to mark a place that was very special to them, the guys brought Monte to the exact beach where they tied the knot to build “sandcastles and a moat.”

Fun in the Rain

Talk about an adorable photo, where, on a dreary day in February 2019 it was “rainin’ cats and adorable people.”

Like Father, Like Son

On a Tuesday, for Rikaart’s 42nd birthday, he snapped a pic of him and Monte wearing “matching socks” after “two hours of jumping like lunatics at a trampoline park.”

Sunny Saturdays

And on a “sunny” Saturday the following month, they could be seen out and about at the Santa Monica Pier.

A Day With Dad at the CBS Studios

With the actor sitting in the hair and make-up chair, getting ready to be transformed into Kevin-mode, Rikaart shared a photo with his son staring at him that was captioned, “I don’t want make-up on my face, Papa, because I’m not an actor.”

Soooo cute!

Birthday Breakfast in Bed

To celebrate his halfway mark to six, for Monte’s third birthday he was treated to “breakfast in bed” by his loving father, who shared, “For the little guy who shows me new depths to my emotional life every day. Happy Birthday, Monte. You’re the greatest thing ever.”

Like Caterpillars in a Cocoon

After spending a big day full of new firsts, including the first swimming lesson of the year and Monte’s first day of preschool, the daddy/son duo spent some time “relaxing in the hammock and pretending [to be] caterpillars in a cocoon.”

Following the Rules

Another one of Rikaart’s funny posts had us laughing as Monte walked through a store wearing a hat, shirt, diaper and shoes, with the caption, “No shirt, no shoes, no service. Got it.”

A Birthday Gift for Grandpa

Kids that grow up with sports fans in their family are likely to root for a specific team themselves. Monte went the extra mile to celebrate his grandpa’s birthday by dressing up to honor his “grandpa’s hometown and team.”

Bike Ride Shenanigans

We’re going to let the video do the talking on this one — so be sure you turn the volume on. Two years ago, on the first day of January, Rikaart urged his followers to “go get 2020 the same way my son got this poor gentleman today.”

Visiting Some Furry Friends

Monte and Rikaart “snuck off” to visit some furry friends at his school. As pictured below, “Rexy, James Bond, Lisa, Porcupine and Grandpa” all “liked the blueberries more than the celery.”

An Epic Duel

Who says dinosaurs always have to fight on the ground? A couple of years ago, not long after Monte’s fourth birthday, he created “an epic duel” between a velociraptor and an ankylosaurus on top of Rikaart’s head!

A Day at the Zoo

While celebrating Thanksgiving 2020, the family took a trip to the zoo to make sure a giraffe got enough to eat.

National Sons Day

And during National Sons Day 2021, he shared a photo of Monte dressed up as Batman with the caption, “Making the world a better place since 2016.”

We hope all of Monte’s birthday wishes come true!

