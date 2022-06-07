Credit: Howard WIse/JPI

The CBS soap star has a “little winner” and a “little graduate” on her hands.

Some people spend their weekends relaxing, while others prefer to work before settling in for some fun — and the kids of The Young and the Restless fave Mishael Morgan (Amanda) and her husband Navid Ali did a little of both! First up, the CBS actress posted a photo of her “little winner,” who, along with his team, worked hard to win big.

“Look whose team won the little league championship!” Morgan shared with excitement amid a “proud mom moment,” along with a photo of Niam showing off his championship ring.

But wait, that’s not all…

In a second “proud mom moment,” Morgan shared that her daughter Naliyah had graduated from preschool. “My baby graduated preschool. I am so proud of you my little princess!” she expressed, along with photos of Naliyah in a green cap and gown, making a silly face for the camera as her proud parents smiled with joy. “You are so smart and funny and inspiring; I can’t wait to see the places you will go!”

And while each child was celebrated for their separate win, last month the family took some time out to reach a goal together during a Saturday hiking trip, where Morgan shared, “Staying active with the fam!”

We send both Niam and his little sister Naliyah a big congrats on both of their wins! And, for those who aren’t aware… their mom could win big later this month since Morgan has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama series.

