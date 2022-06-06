Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Genoa City star shared a fun mashup of clips to celebrate his “popstar.”

Hot on the heels of Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd taking us behind the scenes of Genoa City in a funky tour that was really cool to see, comes the news that he has something to celebrate in his life — a special anniversary!

His Young & Restless alter-ego Chance has hit a few speed bumps in his relationship with wife Abby, but it appears it’s been smooth sailing for Floyd and his girlfriend Carly Frei, as the happy couple mark one year together.

We previously got to know Frei, who runs a mobile tanning company called Glow Boss, when she and Floyd enjoyed a wild wedding getaway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Young & Restless fans may also remember Frei from the cute photo of her and Floyd singing their rendition of A Star is Born’s Shallow. And if you thought the photo was great, wait until you hear them performing it!

Yep, Floyd shared a clip of them belting out the tune whilst laughing, along with another karaoke moment from home, as he paid tribute to his lady love in an Instagram mashup dedicated to their first anniversary. He simply captioned it, “Year 1 w/my popstar.”

Earlier in May, Floyd shared a snap of the pair all dolled up and walking the red carpet at the Tankhouse premiere.

Back in March, the handsome actor shared a quick compilation of shots of the first three months of 2022 and Frei featured heavily.

Congratulations to this fun pair on their anniversary — we look forward to seeing their shenanigans from year two!

