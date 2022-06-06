Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Wins the Internet Even Before He Puts Up His Dukes
We’ll have what he’s having.
Regular readers of Soaps.com know very well that we follow closely the social media of the stars. Some, like Bold & Beautiful leading lady Krista Allen (Taylor) and General Hospital alum William deVry (ex-Julian), delight us with their sharp wit.
Some people are saying that Taylor should stop being so condescending.
(Condescending is when you talk down to people)
💅🏻👑😂 #BoldandBeautiful
— Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 4, 2022
Others, among them Days of Our Lives standout Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and General Hospital MVP Maurice Benard (Sonny), impress with their candor.
Still others — think: Days of Our Lives’ Camila Banus (Gabi) and General Hospital newbie Evan Hofer (Dex) — reel us in with sexy selfies.
And then there’s the likes of Young & Restless icon Eric Braeden, who can all but own the Internet simply by saying hi.
Case in point: On June 5, the Emmy winner posted a photo in which he’s rocking a pair of shades with his dukes up as if that tasty-looking breakfast was itching for a fight. Even if it was, we doubt that it stood a chance; the real-life alter ego of Victor Newman is a born winner. And as he enjoyed his meal, his message wasn’t really “You want a piece of me?” Rather, the daytime vet wanted to wish his followers a “happy Sunday, and thank you for watching our show.”
In response to the simple post, love rained down on Braeden in sheets. Just about every superlative you could think of was lobbed his way. Although we might add another one of our own: master of the Internet. It takes a certain kind of presence to make the sort of waves that Braeden does by doing nothing more than announcing the day of the week and expressing gratitude for fans’ viewership.
