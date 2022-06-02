Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Will we have to say goodbye to the super dream?

While it’s always sad to say goodbye to our favorite soap characters and their actors, it’s still thrilling to see them hit the bigtime afterwards. So, when we learned that Young & Restless’ Sasha Calle had graduated from Rey’s little sister Lola to Superman’s little cousin, Supergirl, we couldn’t have been more excited!

We first got news that she’d be appearing as the first Latina actress to play the role in DC Comics’ universe-jumping big-screen adaptation of The Flash. But it got even better with the report that afterwards, she’d be bringing Supergirl to her very own HBO Max series!

While it would have been great to see Lola back in Genoa City mourning the loss of her brother, we can understand if Calle was a little busy to make the trip. Now, though, we’re starting to wonder if, unfortunately, she may end up with a bit more time on her hands! Her big debut in The Flash could be in jeopardy seeing as how the film’s star, Ezra Miller, seems to be having trouble staying out of, well, trouble.

As Variety reports, the non-binary actor has been arrested several times recently for alleged harassment, disorderly conduct and a traffic violation. They briefly had a restraining order taken out, only for it to be dropped and disturbing video was recently uncovered of Miller appearing to choke a woman outside of a bar. None of that is welcome news for any franchise, but when an entire film rests on their shoulders, it could spell trouble.

In short, the movie’s in a bit of danger right now. While Variety says that Warner Bros. is pushing ahead with the movie since it’s mostly shot and is just too incredibly big to abandon, it still depends on Miller being on their best behavior and not rocking the boat too much. And so far… that seems to be difficult for them to do.

So, what does that mean for Calle if things just go too far and The Flash has to be scrapped? The bad news is, it could cost the actress her big-screen debut — unless they somehow decide to reshoot the entire film with a new actor replacing Miller. The good news is, it doesn’t mean that Calle’s go as Supergirl is DOA. She was slated to star in her own HBO Max series after the Girl of Steel’s big-screen debut, but there’s no reason why Warner Bros. can’t just go ahead with it regardless.

There is the chance that they wanted to gauge fan reaction to her appearance in The Flash before diving into an entire series, and if that’s the case, the movie tanking could be bad news for Calle. But hopefully, if they’d already decided she was a strong enough anchor to hold down her own show, why should they need to test the waters with an appearance in The Flash first?

Plus, we’re sure there will be more superhero movies down the line from DC Comics that she could pop up in to do a little world-building and give her a proper big-screen appearance. While we hope that Calle gets her moment to shine as one of the mightiest superheroes of all time, we’d also always welcome her back to Genoa City if she’d ever want to stop in again!

