Imani has not been subtle about her interest in Nate.

The Young and the Restless’ Elena loves Nate. And she trusts him. And aside from some difficulty making time for one another, they’re as happy as can be. Nonetheless, she can’t shake the feeling that their relationship is being targeted for destruction — and she’s not wrong, either. As you may have read, Imani makes her move on Elena’s boyfriend this week. Is it the beginning of the end for the couple?

“Elena knows what she and Nate have built together,” Brytni Sarpy tells Soap Opera Digest. But when her romantic rival even invades her dreams, she can’t help but be like, “Uh-oh.”

So when the opportunity arises to size up the competition, Elena can’t resist seizing it. At Crimson Lights, she sits down with Imani “to gauge how dangerous she is,” says Sarpy. “Elena has made it very clear to Imani that Nate is off limits, so she doesn’t feel the need to drive that point.

“Still,” she adds, “Imani starts button-pushing… ”

Is Elena fighting a losing battle? Nate is devoted to her, yes, but Imani just keeps chipping away at his resolve to be faithful. And with the two of them working uncomfortably closely together, it seems like only a matter of time before the vixen gets what — and who — she wants.

After everything that Elena went through, self-sabotaging her romance with Devon and watching him move on with his late wife’s lookalike sister, it would be heartbreaking to watch her relationship with Nate go up in smoke. But it sure feels like that’s where we’re headed.

What do you think?

