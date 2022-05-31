Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Is it hot in here, or is it just Tracey E. Bregman?

As Tracey E. Bregman celebrated her birthday on May 29, her Young & Restless husband Christian Jules LeBlanc celebrated her — by sharing a video tribute to the woman of the hour. “Just a throwback reminder of who’s still bringin’ the heat!” he cheered. “Happy birthday!”

And in photo after photo, his on-screen sweetheart pushes the limits of loveliness to their extreme. She really does epitomize the saying, “You’re not getting older, you’re getting better.” (Watch here.)

In response, Bregman said, “Thanks, baby. Love you.”

Also chiming in were castmates past — like Don Diamont, formerly Brad and now Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful — and present — such as Eileen Davidson, aka Ashley.

Perhaps the best gift that Lauren’s portrayer will receive this year is a juicy new storyline. Already, seeds have been planted on screen for friction in the heiress’ marriage to Michael. And unless we miss our mark, Diane will soon figure into the equation — and when has that ever done anything for a couple’s solidarity, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Le Blanc (@christianjleblanc)

While you’re here, drop your birthday wish for Bregman in the comments, then check out the below photo gallery, a walk down Memory Lane through highlights of the actress’ storied run as Lauren. We don’t want to say that the character’s past is checkered, but there are chess boards that take one look at it and go, “Damn!”

