As Young & Restless’ Brytni Sarpy Unveils a *Very* Different Look, She Makes an Introduction That’s Left Us With a Tantalizing Question
Are we the only ones who don’t know the answer?
Taking the wheel in a selfie that she shared to Instagram, The Young and the Restless’ Brytni Sarpy could have stopped traffic with her gorgeous new look. In place of the sporty-chic short hairdo that she’s been rocking for some time now as Elena, she has long, lush locks.
As you can see, she looks, as usual, amazing.
But what really piqued our interest was her caption. “Everybody,” she wrote, “say… hiii Madison.” Who, we had to ask, is Madison? Had Sarpy named a wig a la Schitt’s Creek soap alum Moira Rose? Did she have a new role to add to her IMDb page that already lists TV movies like Truth or Dare and The Wrong Husband and the upcoming feature Four for Fun (which lists her character as Desirae)?
There were no clues in the comments, just raves galore for the remix of Sarpy’s look. “Um,” wrote Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan, General Hospital, and once Esmeralda on Young & Restless), “I love.”
Young & Restless castmate Melissa Ordway (Abby) declared Sarpy’s style hot as blazes with three fire emojis. And a fan suggested that “Madison” resembled a young Tyra Banks.
On your way to the comments with your best guesses as to the identity of "Madison,"