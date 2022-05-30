Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

However wild and wacky your weekend was, the actress seems to have you beat.

You know the kind of silly that you can only be with your nearest and dearest? The kind of silly that makes you laugh until you can hardly breathe? Well, that’s exactly the kind of silly that Courtney Hope got up to this weekend.

On May 29, the Young & Restless leading lady shared a video of herself and a bunch of gal pals from their latest girls’ night. “Mission Insanity,” she captioned it.

Mission achieved, too, from the looks of it. In the clip, which you can watch in full below, the friends take turns seeing if they can blow out a candle with a stocking over their faces. And you’d think it would be easy — stockings aren’t airtight, are they? — but the young women can’t quite seem to pull it off.

Not that they don’t have a whole lotta laughs trying!

In the comments, a pal playfully asked Sally’s portrayer, “Umm… you OK?” she chuckled and admitted, “That’s the real question, isn’t it?”

As far as we can see, she’s not just OK, she’s having a blast. (And who among us hasn’t needed to blow off some steam lately?) While you’re here savoring the crazy, you can double dip. All you have to do is…

