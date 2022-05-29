Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Kelly Kruger wished a very happy birthday to Darin Brooks, a fella who takes the cake… whether doing so is advisable or not.

And they say that romance is dead — ha! “Happy birthday to the man who continues to sweep me off my feet year after year!” cheered Kelly Kruger on May 27. The man in question? Her husband of five years, Darin Brooks. “You are the best dad to our two girls and of course to [foster-fail dog] ‘Chancey Pants.’

“Thank you for making us laugh till we pee and for loving and taking care of us the way you do,” she continued, “including carrying all our shoes per the last pic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELLY KRUGER BROOKS (@kellylkruger)

The Bold & Beautiful regular (as Wyatt) met the Young & Restless alum (who played Mac) when they co-starred on Blue Mountain State. (Kruger would later pop up on his soap as Eva the Publicist.) The couple’s firstborn “Everleigh and I have been baking your cake for the last three hours,” Kruger shared, “and I can’t promise you it’s going to turn out edible.”

In any case, the marrieds were bound for “Vegas next year. Oh, and you’re welcome for not posting any unflattering pics of you this year,” Kruger teased. “My hands are covered in flour, and I didn’t have enough time to search — lucky for you.”

More: Why Wyatt has been MIA so much

In response, Brooks thanked his missus, signing his post with love from “the shoe wrangler.”

Check out photos of more Bold & Beautiful stars and their real-life partners in the below photo gallery.