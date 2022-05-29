Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson KOs Us With a Video That Reveals How He Gets His ‘Kicks’
See the Genoa City hunk’s “form” for yourself.
While the only thing Young & Restless’ Noah Newman has been fighting is some ennui and loneliness, not so for his portrayer Rory Gibson, who likes to get in some kicks and punches to help him stay in tip-top shape.
Gibson shared a reel on his Instagram page that gives a glimpse into, not only how fit he’s looking, but his technique working the pads as he practices Muay Thai.
The actor explained his typical session: “1 hour of class, 1 hour of drilling, then @j_rsanchez blessed me with some pad work.” See his form for yourself below:
In another post that left his followers positively swooning, with comments such as “Mmmm mmmm mmmm,” and “Holy wow,” Gibson flashed a peace sign in a clip that appeared to be taken at the gym.
In case you wanted to be sure that all of the Muay Thai sessions and “gymming” are working for him, we present this photo from the fall that shows off Gibson’s slim, trim bod… for your consideration.
And who knows, there may be some shirtless scenes in Noah’s future now that he has a new love interest in Allie!
See Rory Gibson as Noah and more in our Newman family photo album below.