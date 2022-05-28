Credit: CBS screenshot

Jack wonders if Phyllis is marking her territory.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 30 – June 3, Sharon has a few words to say to Ashland. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

At her hotel, Phyllis asks Jack, “Do you really think I would plan us getting off the elevator when Diane arrived at the hotel?” Jack replies, “I just don’t get it. Are you trying to impress her? Are you marking your territory?”

After a bad day, both Ashland and Diane ran into one another in the park. Upon introducing themselves they realized they had a connection through Harrison. I the preview of what is to come, Ashland tells Sharon at Crimson Lights, “I just hope you know how sorry I am about Rey.” Sharon snaps, “Whatever it is that you are about to say, you can save it. I actually have a few things I want to say to you.” What do you think the blonde has to say to Ashland? Given her own battle with cancer, we suspect it may have something to do with him faking his.

After running into Diane in the park, Kyle introduced his son Harrison to his mother. Summer wasn’t too pleased by Kyle’s move, fearing Diane would take advantage of his big heart. Victor meanwhile learned that the reason Ashland was still in town was because of Harrison’s presence. This coming week, Victor meets with Summer and asks a favor. He says, “I want you to talk to Kyle. Ask him to restrict all visitations rights between Harrison and Ashland Locke. I want to sever all ties. Completely.” Something tells us Summer doesn’t have to be asked twice by her grandfather.

Please take a look through our gallery of soap stars we’ve lost in 2022 below.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube