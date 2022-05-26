Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Lets Us Listen In On a Daddy/Daughters Sing-Along That’ll Warm Your Heart: ‘These Moments Mean Everything to Me’
The daytime actress’ family helps lift the spirits of many.
At a time when the world is grieving and our hearts are broken for those involved in the devastating tragedy in Texas, The Young and the Restless actress Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted a beautiful moment featuring her husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and their children to help lift everyone’s spirits. Gaston and his daughters Olivia and Sophie banded together to do a rendition of Bethel Music’s “Raise a Hallelujah.”
“Our bedtime concert session last night,” Ordway shared. “These moments mean everything to me. Listening to their sweet voices. I’ll forever be grateful to be their mom.”
With Gaston on the guitar, Olivia and Sophie sang along with their daddy, “I’m gonna sing, in the middle of the storm… Louder and louder, you’re gonna hear my praises roar…”
Many flooded the comments with hearts and prayer emojis and Instagram follower Linda Dodson Bradley expressed, “This is everything! This video made my heart burst with joy. This is what the world needs! God is so good! Bless you and your husband for raising your beautiful girls in a house full of love…” Linda Hedlund Schroyer shared that the song is one of her favorites and stated, “They’re so adorable singing along. Be still my heart!”
This isn’t the first time Gaston has picked up his guitar and enlisted his girls for a sing-along. Last year, he and Olivia shared a precious daddy/daughter duet of MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine,” to which Ordway captioned, “Because this is too sweet for it to not be on my timeline forever.”
If you’d like to view other soap stars with their real-life kids, browse through our gallery below — you’ll even get to see a cute family photo of Ordway, Gaston and their adorable daughters.