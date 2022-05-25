Susan Walters"The Young and the Restless" Set CBS television CityLos Angeles03/23/22© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com310-657-9661Episode # 12350U.S. Airdate 04/27/22
This time, Nikki might really be guilty!

The Young and the Restless’ Diane may have returned to both Genoa City and the land of the living saying that she had changed. But one thing has remained very much the same: the way that people feel about her. In particular, Nikki, who went through hell as the prime suspect in the she-devil’s murder, detests her.

So when the nemeses cross paths at Crimson Lights, the daily special most definitely isn’t the most exciting thing on the menu. “In the moment, all Nikki can think of is all of the pain and suffering she experienced thanks to Diane faking her own death,” co-executive producer/headwriter Josh Griffith tells Soap Opera Digest. “Nikki doesn’t have any concerns about making a public scene.”

Quite the spectacle ensues in the episode airing Wednesday, May 25. After the former stripper accuses Diane of being a gold digger whose only interest in son Kyle is his bank account, the vixen not only bares her claws, she hauls off and slaps Nikki. Needless to say, Nikki responds in kind.

Before the two of them can start whacking one another with croissants, Victoria breaks up the fight… for now. Nikki leaves “knowing she needs to act very quickly,” says Griffith, “to get Diane out of town and out of her family’s life once and for all.”

The surest way to do that? Put her in that empty grave of hers. Would Nikki really resort to murder, though? One one hand, it’s hard to imagine the mistress of the manor and Newman’s co-CEO ordering a hit on the thorn in her side.

On the other, however, Nikki has walked a mile on the wrong side of the tracks. She was queen of the Bayou back in the day and has been known to keep company with some shady characters. (Bobby Marsino, anyone?)

What do you think? Does Nikki have it in her to eliminate Diane… permanently? On your way to the comments…

