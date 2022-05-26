Credit: Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

On May 24, Titina Gargiulo took the cake — the birthday cake, that is.

When Hunter King dropped a few photos of her real-life bestie on May 24, she knew that some of her followers would be distracted by her radiant smile. But the Young & Restless alum wanted to make sure that you knew that Titina Gargiulo was more than just a pretty face.

“Yes,” said Summer’s former portrayer, “her beauty is mesmerizing, but she can also make you laugh so hard that you almost pee yourself.

“It’s a gift,” she added. We believe her, too, considering that Gargiulo describes herself in her Instagram profile as, among other things, a sass-master. “But really the biggest gift is being lucky enough to call you my best friend.”

How much does King adore her gal pal? “[I] love you even more than I love the last video,” in which Gargiulo is doing a… Is that a Grinch impression? “Which is a lot.”

Fans missing King as Summer — Allison Lanier has taken over the Emmy winner’s former role — can still get their fix of the actress in her upcoming Hallmark movie, Hidden Gems, which premieres Saturday, June 8, at 8/7c. You can even get a sneak peek at the rom-com here.

