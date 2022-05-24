Get Your First Look as Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Takes Her New Character on a Romantic Hallmark Adventure
“This ring is and always will be priceless to me.”
While The Young and the Restless fans are getting used to a new actress in the role of Summer in Genoa City, the character’s former portrayer Hunter King is getting ready for a new June Hallmark movie premiere. Last month, we announced the news that King would be playing Addie in Hidden Gems, which airs Saturday, June 4, at 8 pm, and now we have your first look at her character in action.
What was supposed to be a fun trip to Hawaii for her sister’s wedding quickly turns into an adventure when Addie falls into the ocean then realizes, “I lost my ring.” The ring in question was her late grandmother’s and is priceless to her. When she learns that the island’s dive instructor Jack might be able to help find it, Addie makes it clear just how much she needs to get the ring back — even though it’s Jack’s day off.
More: Beloved soap vet dead at 81
Never one to give up, Addie jumps aboard his boat and Jack finally gives in and agrees to help her. Finding one little ring in a very big ocean is a longshot but their adventure not only sends them to the depths of the sea but into each other’s arms on a romantic journey of a lifetime.
Watch the promo for the movie and don’t forget to set your DVRs.
Now that we’ve seen a peek of King’s upcoming feature, take a look at our gallery below filled with photos of other soap stars who should appear in Hallmark movies.
Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube
<p>Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s character on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> always manages to get herself in a pickle but one thing’s for sure, Steffy knows her way around Forrester Creations. The actress would be a perfect fit cast as a strong woman in the business world on Hallmark.</p>
<p>Calling doctor love! <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/587481/bold-beautiful-hope-finn-next-couple/" target="_blank">Tanner Novlan’s Dr. Finn</a> on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> not only shows every patient — even Thomas Forrester! — the same level of care, his sweet demeanor is very hard to resist. Sure, he could jump into a Hallmark movie as a new small town doctor, but with a smile like his, he could play just about any character — even a patient in need. </p>
<p>Robert Scott Wilson may be a reformed serial killer on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> but Ben’s <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/days-of-our-lives-characters-ben-could-murder-ciara-photos/" target="_blank">transformation from the Necktie Killer</a> to a grieving groom, who now looks out for others, has been a hard pill to swallow for many. However, serial killers aren’t heroes on Hallmark — but what female lead wouldn’t simply melt following a marriage proposal from this guy?! </p>
<p>From sweet Brady to bad-ass biker chic, Victoria Konefal has lit <em>Days of Our Lives</em> on fire — and as Ciara has found herself in the middle of one as well! We can picture her now on Hallmark… as the daughter of an uptight mayor returning home — not with a law degree but with a license to ride! Yes, a woman owning and operating a new motorcycle shop in town would be fun.</p>
<p>We can’t deny that Katelyn MacMullen’s Willow made a beautiful bride on <em>General Hospital</em> — even though it started out as a marriage of convenience. June on Hallmark makes for a romantic month filled with weddings and MacMullen could easily be any handsome prince’s happily ever after. </p>
<p>While <em>General Hospital’s</em> Josh Swickard could play any number of leads on the Hallmark Channel, we’ve witnessed his character Chase firsthand as a sexy cop. Why not give him his own series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries? Cop, robber, whatever, Swickard’s another actor who could do it all.</p>
<p>Sofia Mattsson’s Sasha rocked a Captain Marvel costume during Halloween on <em>General Hospital</em> in 2019. Picture this… a single dad moves to a small town, next door to a local beauty who happens to be an elementary teacher. In steps said beauty, dressed for Halloween, wins over the kids and ultimately their father’s heart. </p>
<p>Mishael Morgan’s Hilary and Amanda on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> lived two different lives as twins separated at birth. Taking a page from <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/50094/soap-alum-eric-winter-in-hallmarks-five-night-thanksgiving-movie-event/" target="_blank">Candace Cameron Bure’s <em>Switched for Christmas</em></a>, Morgan could play twins on Hallmark — one a world renowned supermodel and the other who stayed behind. Craving the other’s life, they switch places, unbeknownst to those around them. </p>
<p>Bryton James’ Devon may have inherited his billionaire status on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> — unlike Victor who was self-made. James could reverse the roles on Hallmark with a hometown-boy-done-good, who saves a local school from being closed or rescues a down-on-her-luck damsel from losing her family farm just in time for Christmas.</p>
<p>We won’t argue that Mark Grossman’s <em>The Young and the Restless</em> character is total opposite of a Hallmark leading man. However, a bad boy with a heart is very appealing to many women, and with Grossman’s good looks we have no doubt that he could win the heart of even the most reserved female.</p>
Previous in NewsOn the 17th Anniversary of the Young & Restless Tragedy That Broke Fans’ Hearts, We Look Back at the Death That All But Killed Nick and Sharon’s Marriage: ‘I Couldn’t Get Through That Scene Without Crying’
Next in NewsHis Life in Pictures: As the Son of Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Turns 6, Look Back as He Grows From a Precious Baby to a ‘Fun, Little Human’