What the… ?!? Young & Restless Moppet Goes Bad — Real Bad — as the Ultimate Terrible Teen
Things go from suspicious to downright sinister really quick.
It’s always fun to catch up with former soap stars to see what they’ve been up to since leaving daytime behind. In the case of The Young and the Restless alum McKenna Grace (ex-Faith), who has appeared in numerous primetime series and features, fans can see the actress all grown up at 8 pm, on Monday, May 30, in the new Lifetime movie premiere of The Bad Seed Returns.
Grace will headline the thriller as 15-year-old Emma, who is forced to live with her aunt Angela (Michelle Morgan, Heartland) after murderous events result in the death of her father (Rob Lowe). A seemingly typical teenage girl, Emma tries to navigate high school but the darkness that lives within her can only be hidden for so long.
When Angela’s husband, played by Hallmark fave Benjamin Ayers, begins to suspect that his niece isn’t as innocent as she seems, a “sudden” accident occurs. Plus, a new girl at school appears to know that Emma has some hidden secrets from the past. Feeling backed into a corner, Emma quickly slips back to her old ways in order to take care of her enemies by any means necessary.
Be sure to set your DVRs and watch Grace in the movie’s chilling trailer.
