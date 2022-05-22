Credit: CBS screenshot

It is a good old fashion catfight between Nikki and Diane.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 23 – 27, Nikki and Diane trade slaps.. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Diane Jenkins still hasn’t left Genoa City because Kyle asked her not to. He wasn’t ready to forgive her just yet, and later even wondered if asking her to stay was a mistake. Fortunately, he has the entire Abbott clan on his side to protect him from Diane, and none of them think she’ll stop at just trying to get Kyle’s forgiveness.

Kyle’s wife Summer returned to town and gave Kyle her two cents about his mother, who crashed Tessa and Mariah’s wedding. With Summer pondering moving Marchetti to Genoa City, it’s unlikely she’ll allow Diane to hurt Kyle again.

In a preview of what’s to come, Nikki finds Diane at Crimson Lights and confronts her for still hanging around town and hoping to con her way to the Abbott fortune. When she calls Diane a professional golddigger, Diane returns the insult with a hefty slap across Nikki’s face. The two go at one another and Victoria is forced to intercede and pull her mother away from Diane. Nikki exclaims, “Why don’t you go back to the grave you crawled out of and stay there!”

Before you go, watch another preview of Ashland meeting Diane.

Also, check out Young & Restless‘ greatest couples ranked by browsing through the gallery below.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube