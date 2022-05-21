Young & Restless’ Elizabeth Hendrickson Unveils a Stunning New Look — Plus, More Soap-Star Makeovers
“Short hair. Don’t care.”
Let’s not mince words, shall we? Elizabeth Hendrickson, as lovely as she is talented, could wear a shower cap to the Met Gala and still make it look fantabulous. But you’ve gotta admit that the sharp new ‘do that she unveiled via her Instagram account on May 20 was, ahem, a cut above.
“Short hair,” she captioned the photos. “Don’t care.”
View this post on Instagram
The Young & Restless leading lady’s followers sure cared, though. Castmate Lauralee Bell (Christine) that she’d more than passed the tress test. “So cute!”
Hendrickson’s TV husband Greg Rikaart (Kevin) summed up his reaction to the look Chloe will soon be sporting on air with a single word: “Love!” In all caps, even, so ya know he meant it.
More: Young & Restless stars cut loose [VIDEO]
Along with Bryton James (Devon) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Hendrickson also received props from some former castmates from General Hospital, where she played Margaux during a break from Chloe. “Always suits you,” said Finola Hughes (Anna). And Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan) didn’t just love Hendrickson’s shoulder-length cut, she had “absolute love” for it.
Longtime fans of the soap-hopper, who started her daytime career on All My Children (first as Frankie, then as twin sis Maggie), are of course well aware that she remixes her hairstyle almost as often as the seasons change. Each time, somehow she manages to nail it. (Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that Chloe is the epitome of stylishness!)
Check out more soap stars who underwent magnificent makeovers in the below photo gallery.