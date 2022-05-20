See Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope as You Definitely Never Have Before
We’ve all done it… and if you haven’t, well, you might want to try it.
In this day and age, we could all use something to smile about and The Young and the Restless fave Courtney Hope (Sally) took it a step further and gave us — as well as fans — one heck of a chuckle! The actress posted a video and shared, “After much soul searching, I’ve finally got it.”
In the video, which featured Hope using the cutest-ever face filter, she told viewers, “I want to be a marshmallow.”
Huh, wait a minute… what? When asked why she wanted to be a marshmallow, Hope whispered, “I would just wobble around,” then repeated it again before giving the cutest little laugh and stating, “With joy!”
You have to see it for yourself…
One of her followers, Tami Goveia, shared, “I could watch this a 100 times.” Yeah, Tami, we totally get it… Just while writing this article alone, we must have watched it 10 times! And Tammy Dowell admitted, “I laughed at this so freaking hard I had to run the bathroom…TMI… but who cares!” Hey, it’s all in fun, right?
Dee wanted Hope to know, “Oh my gosh! This made my day and made me smile! Thank you,” while Becki Fox expressed, “You have officially become my favorite person ever! This is so cute.”
