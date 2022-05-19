Young & Restless Sweetheart Issues Apologies and Explanations, Though Everyone Understands That ‘We Have Had Some Big Changes Come Our Way’
Soap alum shares, “I’m so sorry…”
We passed along the exciting news last week that The Young and the Restless alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) and her husband Justin Wilmers are expecting their first child together and now the actress has a message, along with an apology, in response to all of the sweet posts filled with “love, support and luck” she has received since. Along with of photo of Goss, with her hand tenderly placed under her baby bump, and Wilmers, the former daytime star explained, “We were bursting at the seams to share this happy news and it’s been so special to read all your congratulations!”
She went on to apologize, “I’m so sorry if I haven’t gotten back to your texts, comments or DM’s. I’m trying!” We can see just from the comments under her recent post that there must have been a ton of well wishes sent her way. “They all mean so much to me,” she expressed. “We’ve just been trying to soak up this time together.”
On top of that, she talked about some changes that came their way this week and assured everyone, “But what hasn’t changed is our excitement and how much we cannot wait to meet this perfect little peanut.”
In response to the couple’s photo, Goss’ former castmate Hunter King (ex-Summer) already predicted that their baby is “gonna be the cutest little babe.” And we cannot wait to see their new bundle of joy!
