Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3), Jill Johnson/JPI

Dance fever, that is.

As The Young and the Restless wrapped its big “Teriah” wedding week, the CBS soap dropped on Instagram what will surely rank as one of the most fun and funky videos of the year. In it, a whole bunch of cast members are seen busting a move to the aptly titled “Boogie” by FOXY Willim.

Based on our having watched umpteen seasons of So You Think You Can Dance, we’d say in our “expert” opinion that the standout is probably Joshua Morrow (Nick), who looks like he was born to get jiggy with it. But Melissa Ordway (Abby) and a “shady” Conner Floyd (Chance) also do a fine job of burning off some Saturday Night Fever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Michael Mealor (Kyle) performs what we’d swear is a new variation of “The Funky Chicken,” but we’ll be damned if he doesn’t make it look awfully cute while he does. And Rory Gibson (Noah) demonstrates a lightness on his feet that had to have left the floor wondering if he’d actually stood on it. But he jokingly suggested that the soap had left out the highlight of his moves.

“You guys cut out my backflip-to-death-drop combo,” he said with a laugh.

More: Camryn Grimes’ video wedding diary

Of course, there would have been no question who would have stolen the show, had his character been in attendance: the one and only Eric Braeden (Victor), who you’ll recall nearly broke the Internet in January with a TikTok video in which he made “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” a rhetorical question.

Take a last look at the glorious “Teriah” wedding by peeking at the beautiful cast photos in the below gallery.