Credit: Bjoern Kommerell, CBS

Are we going to have to separate these two?

Sometimes soap co-stars just can’t stand one another, while other times they get along like two peas in a pod. That’s just a part of life we all deal with when it comes to our co-workers. But then there are the times two actors end up so obsessed with each other, they resort to public stalking. At least, that’s what we learned from a tongue-in-cheek exchange between The Young and the Restless‘ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin)!

More: The potential couple we feel awful about

It started when Stafford shared what could have been an innocuous photo of Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) happily chatting away while the three actresses enjoyed a meal together. But something sinister was afoot because there, centered in the background, was an unsuspecting Rikaart.

“When you start stalking your costar,” Stafford tweeted with the photo.

Rikaart clearly kept his cool, even as faced the realization that his own co-star was a paparazzi! So, he turned the tables — while literally turning to Stafford’s table — and snapped his own photo.

“When you start stalking your stalker,” the actor replied in his tweet. Stafford, though, was unfazed. In fact, she had an entirely different term for her co-star’s response!

“I think they call this… love,” she responded.

Naturally, Rikaart, couldn’t help but raise the stakes after that.

I think they call this… Love — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) May 18, 2022

“That’s what I called it in the police report,” he teased, reducing Stafford to laughter.

“Aaaand scene,” she finished.

LOL! aaaand scene. Hahaha — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) May 18, 2022

As fan Karla Marie responded, “Now that’s an episode!”

Of course, an episode of what, we aren’t so sure. Maybe Law & Order? But hey, it was all in good fun.

More: Beth Maitland and Eileen Davidson celebrate 40 years

“I like to think of it as absolute admiration,” Stafford shared with the original photo in a post over on Instagram. “Not stalking!”

Rikaart’s response there? Lots of heart emojis. We can feel the stalk-worthy love from here!

Be sure to check out our photo gallery of Phyllis’ life — stalking was how we met her!