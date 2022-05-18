The Potential Young & Restless Pairing I’m Already Shipping — and Why I Feel Awful About It
Wait? Was that a chem test?
It’s always a good day on Young & Restless when there’s a gathering, and Mariah and Tessa’s groovy wedding was no exception. There were lots of different characters mixing it up, which typically provides some drama… and sometimes presents some new possibilities.
While the nuptials were mostly a love-in, there was a touch of drama courtesy of Diane’s unexpected arrival, which got Phyllis’ back up. Summer was similarly unimpressed by her husband’s mother. Summer also, ahem, bantered with Mariah, which brought some tension to the proceedings, though they kept it to a minimum for the sake of the event and its officiant.
While the romantic spotlight was firmly on the newlyweds, possibility swirled around the man who came up with the inspiration for the theme and who decked out the venue — Noah. He danced with Crystal and chatted up Allie, but neither of those were the potential pairing that caught me unaware.
More: Y&R could light a fire under Noah — here’s how
Nope, that would have been Sharon and Chance. I know. Far out, right?!
Immeditely after Abby delivered her line about being the happiest she’s ever been, the scene cut to Chance approaching Sharon. Not all that surprising, considering they were both missing Rey that night, but what took me totally off guard was the chemistry between them that all but leapt off the screen.
As Chance told Sharon that he’d noticed she had been standing alone much of the evening, got her to smile, and encouraged her to try to get out on the dance floor and enjoy herself, I realized I was kinda riveted to the exchange. And then I felt bad…
Not only is Chance married to Abby (which, let’s be honest isn’t a deal-breaker on a soap opera), but Sharon just lost Rey. It’s way too soon to be sizing up new love interests, right?!
As one of my colleagues asked, “What is ‘too soon’ on a soap?” Point taken. In fact, many viewers are expecting Sharon to reunite with Nick before long.
Which brings me to the other reason that a Sharon/Chance pairing may have seemed so appealing in that moment — it would shake things up a bit; something that this too-often-boring soap desperately needs.
While it may end up being Chelsea, if anyone, who comes between Chance and Abby, if that scene at the wedding was anything to go by, the writers may want to consider having Sharon and Chance grow closer in the wake of Rey’s death.
More: Stars’ personal photos, videos backstage at ‘Teriah’ wedding
It makes sense that they’d be drawn together and Sharon does seem to have a thing for police officers. She could also help Chance with his PTSD into the bargain. As for Abby, surely she has some soap karma coming her way after sleeping with Scott when he was living with Sharon… right?
Don’t miss Mariah and Tessa’s wedding album in the photo gallery below.
<p>Kyle hit the scene in exactly the right throwback tuxedo to officiate the 1970s theme wedding. With a jaunty bow-tie, ruffled button-up shirt and patterned jacket, Mariah’s ordained-at-the-last-minute bestie was absolutely dashing, darling. </p>
<p>The mother-of-one-of-the-brides was on fire in a glam throwback sequined gown that gave a nod to the disco-era and was perfectly complimented with a tassled topper in crimson. Her statement gold earrings were all the rage in the 70s and were the only accessory necessary to complete the vision.</p>
<p>Abby never leaves her crib looking anything less than perfectly put together. For the wedding, she chose a jewel-toned dress with a freaky deaky cut. Chance was a dandy in a turtleneck and velvet suit.</p>
<p>Noah not only helped come up with the 1970s theme for the wedding, but he used his flare for the creative to complete Mariah and Tessa’s vision at the Top of the Tower. Making the scene in a turtleneck and velvet, and a nod to the punk mood of the era, he looked every bit as though he’d been transported through time.</p>
<p>Allie’s make-up and glitzy dress dazzled — and took us directly back to the roller disco days! What a fun way to get to know some of the residents of Genoa City — and let them get to know her</p>
<p>What a gorgeous couple Amanda and Devon made at the wedding! He eschewed the turtleneck some of the other men wore in favor of a button down, but topped it with a smart velvet jacket for a sophisticated look, while Amanda shone in a sparkling deep blue dress and cover up that screamed glam.</p>
<p>Fashionista Chloe’s off-the-shoulder dress was off-the-hook with that flouncy faux fur trim! Kevin cut a fine figure in a tailored tuxedo in a perfectly complimentary purple eggplant hue. </p>
<p>Elena brought the glam with gown in silver lamé with an adorable disco ball-inspired clutch. Nate, always the dashing doc — wait, marketing executive — was no jive turkey in his velvet tux, which boasted a button down in a complimentary color.</p>
<p>As the wedding planner extraordinaire, Faith definitely understood the assignment — right down to her own outfit, which captured the fun side of 70s fashion right down to her pointy silver go-go boots! Moses was lookin’ nifty by her side in his traditional tux.</p>
<p>Phyllis was the bomb in a dazzling lime green gown, which gave a nod to both the disco and glam fashion trends of the era. Jack, meanwhile, looked slammin’ as her date in his navy blue velvet tuxedo.</p>
<p>Mariah and Tessa kick-started the emotion of their big day when they asked Nick and Sharon both to walk them down the aisle. Nick walked with Mariah as he was never able to do with her twin, Cassie, and Sharon, having become very close with her daughter-in-law-to-be, filled in for Tessa’s parents, who aren’t in the picture. </p>
<p>Mariah and Tessa’s wedding party consisted of her close friend (and former boyfriend) Kevin, who acted as her man of honor, and Crystal. Tessa’s sister flew in from Canada, where she had finally put her legal troubles behind her, thanks to help from the late Rey Rosales, just in time to attend the wedding and be her maid of honor.</p>
<p>We can definitely dig it! Kyle assumed that Mariah wanted him to be her man of honor at the wedding when she began to, er, pop an important question, and was kinda left trippin’ to learn she actually wanted him to officiate! Kyle came through even though he was buggin’ out over his mother Diane’s return from the dead.</p>
<p>No one was more stoked to be marrying her best friend and love than Tessa Porter. Despite an unexpected crisis that caused a little anxiety when her designer dress didn’t arrive until the eleventh hour, Tessa made it to the altar on time and was a vision in a white cold shoulder gown that was styled as a nod to the popular wrap-dresses of the seventies. A hippie-esque flower headband completed her bridal ensemble.</p>
<p>Though Mariah’s white bridal gown appeared understated, it was embellished with flared cuffs and a v-neck ruffle that lent the 1970s touch. As did her wife-to-be, the redhead topped her gorgeous mane with a flower power-inspired headband as a nod to the hippie era.</p>
<p>Mariah and Tessa’s wedding was a celebration of their perseverance, friendship, and most importantly, their love. The road wasn’t always easy, but they made it to the alter. Copasetic!</p>
Previous in NewsFrom Dusk Till Dawn: Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Walks Us Through ‘Teriah’s’ Whole Wedding Day in a Revealing Behind-the-Scenes-Video
Next in NewsYoung & Restless' Michelle Stafford & Greg Rikaart Mischievously Spar over a 'Stalking' Incident: 'That's What I Called It In the Police Report'