Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Shares Festive Backstage Photos From the ‘Absolutely Unmatchable’ Celebration of Her and Eileen Davidson’s 40th Anniversaries
What becomes a legend most? A helluva heckuva party, that’s what.
“Somebody had an amazing, overwhelming, absolutely unmatchable day,” Beth Maitland Instagrammed on May 17. Then she resolved her own cliffhanger by revealing that “OK, it was me!”
The reason? The Young and the Restless had thrown a celebration on the set for her and on-screen sister Eileen Davidson on the occasion of their 40th anniversaries as Traci and Ashley Abbott, respectively. See below: Don Diamont, who played their on-screen ex Brad Carlton before becoming Bill Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, was on hand to sing their praises.
View this post on Instagram
In a separate post, Maitland revealed the kind of treat one gets on so special a day. “So, when you’ve been somewhere 40 years,” she shared, “they put you on a cupcake!”
View this post on Instagram
As castmates flocked to social media to cheer the Emmy winners, Melissa Ordway dropped a post of her own with the ladies of the hour. “We got to celebrate these two talented, beautiful, amazing women that I get to call my TV mom and aunt today!” wrote Abby’s portrayer. “I love and adore you both!”
View this post on Instagram
For her part, Lauralee Bell, who not only plays Christine but is the daughter of Young & Restless‘ late, great co-creators William J. and Lee Phillip Bell, said that “I have so much love and respect for them both and can’t imagine [the show] without them as the awesome Abbott sisters!”
View this post on Instagram
Drop your favorite Traci and Ashley memories in the comments below. And on your way…
Behold our photo gallery that climbs the Abbott family tree, along the way revealing who’s related to whom and how.