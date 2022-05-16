Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Scene That He Was Afraid Was Going to Kill Him: ‘I Was Scared [Bleepless]’
“What did I get into?”
Although Eric Braeden has played his share of exciting scenes during his run as Victor, the Young & Restless star admits that it was a big-screen role which left him thinking that he might have gotten in over his head… quite literally!
While chatting with Maurice Benard during the General Hospital star’s weekly State of Mind vlog — which you can view below — Braeden shared that his experience on the blockbuster Titanic got off to a rough start… and ended in a way that was downright terrifying!
More: Guess who’s getting a new love interest!
As it turns out, the actor almost wasn’t in the movie thanks to a tardy casting director. Even after accepting the part of John Jacob Astor, he had serious reservations when several people warned him that director James Cameron was difficult to work with. Those ultimately proved unfounded, with Braeden having nothing but rave reviews for the visionary.
More: Summer Newman is comin’ home!
It was a decision made toward the end of filming, however, which left Braeden… well, as he put it, “I was scared [bleep]less!” It began when he was approached by an assistant director to discuss Astor’s death scene as the infamous ocean liner began her legendary descent to the bottom of the sea.
As Braeden recalls, the assistant director came to him “and says, ‘It’s up to you. We can use a stunt guy, but James would like to use you, walking up the stairs and [turning] at a certain time when the water comes from the ceiling.”
Braeden accepted the challenge, but with a condition. “I said, ‘I will do it if you have about four or five dry rehearsals.’ I have been in enough action films in my life and television shows to know how one has to rehearse it.
More: Big trouble for Michael and Lauren?
Before the scene began, Braeden recalls looking around the set. “I see the cameramen with diving suits on and oxygen tanks, I say, ‘Woah! What did I get into?'”
Of course, there was no turning back at that point. “The water got higher and higher,” he says, admitting, “I was panicked. Really panicked!” Ultimately, Braeden knew he was in good hands. “But,” he concludes, “accidents happen. So it was scary!”
Like his portrayer, Victor Newman has lived one heck of a life… and we’ve got the photos to prove it!