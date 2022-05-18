Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Flirts With Danger as a General Hospital Sweetheart Goes Sinister… or *Does* She?
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Fans of The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) will get to see him back in primetime this week when he stars in the new LMN premiere Stolen in Her Sleep on Friday, May 20 at 8 pm. As an added bonus, viewers will recognize some former soap stars in the cast as well, including General Hospital’s Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney), Days of Our Lives fave Jason Cook (ex-Shawn), Passions alum Britt George (Jedadiah) and Wendell Kinney and Meredith Thomas, who had dayplayer roles on The Bold and the Beautiful and Young & Restless.
New mom Hallie, wife to James (Floyd), is devoted to their daughter Ava, who underwent a heart transplant when she was born. With motherhood being absolutely exhausting, and having an overbearing mother-in-law thrown into the mix, Hallie is excited to make a new friend, Megan (Willis). However, her life suddenly takes a sinister turn as danger lurks around every corner, which has her questioning whether someone is trying to kill her in order to take her child away — or is her mind simply playing tricks on her?
This isn’t Floyd’s first time appearing in a suspenseful thriller. Just last March he starred in Lifetime’s If Walls Could Talk, which fans can still catch on demand. However, if it’s his daytime role that keeps you glued to your screen, the actor recently gave fans a peek into his life on the CBS soap, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of Genoa City.
Speaking of Genoa City… don’t miss our photos of actors we’d like to see return to daytime in our gallery below.
<p>Four roles on three soaps. Three Daytime Emmys. Countless fans. No pressure, but it’s your move, <em>Young & Restless.</em></p>
<p>There’s a reason that <em>Young & Restless</em> viewers didn’t think Rey’s demise was “to die for.” The loss of his much-missed portrayer is it.</p>
<p>It ain’t for nothin’ that the powerhouse who brought to life <em>Guiding Light</em>’s “slut of Springfield” is regarded by her peers <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/624899/young-restless-christian-leblanc-robert-newman-message-kim-zimmer/" target="_blank">as a golden goddess</a>.</p>
<p>The <em>General Hospital</em> fave has said that if he left Port Charles as Julian — and he did — <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/583055/general-hospital-william-devry-says-if-i-go-no-return/" target="_blank">he wouldn’t return</a>. So how about another show?</p>
<p><em>Young & Restless</em> may have recast Summer, but that doesn’t mean that the Emmy winner couldn’t turn up on a different sudser.</p>
<p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> wanted to fill the empty role of Rick, the <em>Studio City</em> MVP could pick right up where he left off as the legacy character.</p>
<p>We’d sing a chorus of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” — maybe two — if <em>Days of Our Lives</em> decided to get Paul off the bench.</p>
<p>Daytime’s been a bit dimmer ever since it last boasted among its ranks the Emmy winner who played <em>As the World Turns</em>’ Lily.</p>
<p>Ready, aim, and already, we’re fired up about the prospect of <em>General Hospital</em> bringing home the Emmy magnet as Lucky.</p>
<p>Even if <em>Young & Restless</em> never resurrects Dru, some soap <em>should</em> call home one of the genre’s most exciting performers. Ever.</p>
<p>He’s more than <em>As the World Turns</em>’ Luke. Hello?!? Drop him into the mix — <em>any</em> mix — stir, and let the sparks fly.</p>
<p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> never <em>quite</em> made use of the enchanting Aussie actress, but we’ll be damned if she didn’t grow on us like (poison?) Ivy.</p>
<p>If <em>General Hospital</em> is making Nelle the rare character that it allows to <em>stay</em> dead, any other soap would be lucky to have her Emmy-winning portrayer.</p>
<p>Face it: He’s the perfect soap patriarch. Only question is which show will be the first to utilize <em>All My Children</em>’s beloved Jackson that way.</p>
<p><em>Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem</em> did a bang-up job of reminding us how misused this charisma machine was by <em>Young & Restless.</em></p>
<p><em>General Hospital</em> fans have never <em>stopped</em> wanting her back as Brenda. If only Maurice Benard (Sonny) <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/602784/general-hospital-maurice-benard-says-vanessa-marcil-not-returning-brenda/" target="_blank">hadn’t told us this</a>.</p>
<p>Theo wasn’t just <em>Young & Restless</em>, he was hot and connected — <em>and</em> played by an up-and-comer who was cast aside just as he’d begun to shine.</p>
<p>Yeah, yeah, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> killed off Macy. Twice. Big whoop. Her portrayer could still return and restart mom Sally’s classic brand. Please?</p>
<p>A comeback for the leading lady who breathed life into <em>All My Children</em>’s Maria? You <em>bet</em> we’ll drink to that. Also, are you, um, gonna finish that?</p>
<p>Sure, he’s making <em>Good Trouble</em> in primetime now. But it’ll be a cold day in hell before we believe that <em>General Hospital</em> has left Morgan <em>dead</em>-dead.</p>
<p>The actress who tackled multiple roles at once on <em>One Life to Live</em> is past due to take on at least another single one in daytime.</p>
<p>When fans freak like they did over the death of Finn on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>, you <em>know</em> the actor’s someone who should get a new lease on life.</p>
<p>She’s proven the breadth of her talents on that long-titled <em>High School Musical</em> show, but boy, do we still miss <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Claire.</p>
<p><em>Young & Restless</em> struck gold with Ravi… and then chucked that gold. All another show would have to do is pick Sinha up and set him loose.</p>
<p>Though <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> did a brilliant job of recasting Hope, there will never <em>not</em> be a place in daytime for her effervescent original portrayer.</p>
<p>She set a record as the first actress to win three Daytime Emmys for three different roles on three different networks. She is, in short, a necessity.</p>
<p>Justice for Dev! The <em>General Hospital</em> standout was so freaking good, he all but demands a shot at another daytime role.</p>
<p>He already brought to life one of <em>Young & Restless</em>’ most notorious villains. Now he <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/629929/young-restless-michael-corbett-david-return-revenge-nina/" target="_blank">just has to bring him back to life</a>!</p>
<p>Daytime television without the icon who rocked the role of <em>All My Children</em>’s Erica Kane doesn’t even make sense. Can we get an amen?</p>
<p>The <em>General Hospital</em> legend who played <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> seaman Nick still floats our boat. Now if only he’d drop anchor in daytime again!</p>
<p>Though <em>Days of Our Lives</em> too often made JJ a sad sack, what <em>really</em> bums us out is his portrayer’s absence from our screens.</p>
<p>This veteran of three soaps is the actor equivalent of jumper cables: She gives a charge to any scene she’s in!</p>
<p><em>Young & Restless</em>’ audience doesn’t grumble about Paul’s absence because it enjoys grumbling. The vet who played him was, and is, special.</p>
<p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/626830/general-hospital-tyler-christopher-dead-three-times-alcohol-abuse/" target="_blank">His demons in check</a>, it’s only a question of which soap will snap up the Emmy-winning <em>General Hospital</em> and <em>Days of Our Lives</em> alum.</p>
