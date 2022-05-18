Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS; Jill Johnson/JPI

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

Fans of The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) will get to see him back in primetime this week when he stars in the new LMN premiere Stolen in Her Sleep on Friday, May 20 at 8 pm. As an added bonus, viewers will recognize some former soap stars in the cast as well, including General Hospital’s Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney), Days of Our Lives fave Jason Cook (ex-Shawn), Passions alum Britt George (Jedadiah) and Wendell Kinney and Meredith Thomas, who had dayplayer roles on The Bold and the Beautiful and Young & Restless.

New mom Hallie, wife to James (Floyd), is devoted to their daughter Ava, who underwent a heart transplant when she was born. With motherhood being absolutely exhausting, and having an overbearing mother-in-law thrown into the mix, Hallie is excited to make a new friend, Megan (Willis). However, her life suddenly takes a sinister turn as danger lurks around every corner, which has her questioning whether someone is trying to kill her in order to take her child away — or is her mind simply playing tricks on her?

This isn’t Floyd’s first time appearing in a suspenseful thriller. Just last March he starred in Lifetime’s If Walls Could Talk, which fans can still catch on demand. However, if it’s his daytime role that keeps you glued to your screen, the actor recently gave fans a peek into his life on the CBS soap, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of Genoa City.

