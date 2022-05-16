Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Brian Lowe/JPI, Sean Smith/JPI (2), Denis Guignebourg/JPI

Sharon and Phyllis will always own a piece of the character’s heart. But…

Ask any Young & Restless fan, and they’ll tell you that Nick has had two loves of his life, former wives Sharon and Phyllis. But he could yet have a third — and, at one point, nearly did: Phyllis’ sister, Avery.

Joshua Morrow, who plays Victor and Nikki’s son, considers that character the one that got away, he tells Soap Opera Digest. “That relationship was really trending in a great direction. Nick really wanted to be with her, and I wish they would bring Avery back to inject some energy into that part of his life.”

Agreed. As it is, we recently imagined a scenario in which Nick was spending his nights with another familiar face around Genoa City. (See who we had in mind here.) But Morrow had a sparky chemistry with Jessica Collins, who won an Emmy for her work as Avery.

“I think that relationship really worked,” says Morrow, “and added an extra layer with Nick and Phyllis.” True — even when Phyllis hasn’t wanted to be with Nick herself, she hasn’t necessarily been crazy about anyone else being with him!

Unfortunately, Young & Restless probably couldn’t bring back Collins as Avery at the moment even if it wanted to. The actress is currently starring on Apple TV+’s Acapulco as a glamorous resort owner who just happens to be a former soap star.

