“It’s so different from your typical soap wedding,” enthuses Camryn Grimes of what The Young and the Restless has in store for Mariah and Tessa’s wedding. “So often, this kind of thing is about creating tension, so people are wondering if someone will try and stop the ceremony or if something will go wrong at the last minute. That’s obviously fun, but it’s not what this wedding is about. This is about celebrating love and life and family.”

Although the brides struggled with a theme for the event, things eventually fell into place. “They really ran through a whole series of ideas,” reminds Grimes. “Maybe a murder mystery, or a concert… so at the end of the day, the 70s theme sort of encapsulated elements of all those things. It allows everyone, not just us, to get dressed up and have fun. It’s much more in keeping with who Mariah and Tessa are than something super formal would have been.”

Meanwhile, the arrival of Tessa’s sister Crystal is in some ways bittersweet. “As much as Mariah’s family has embraced Tessa, that’s not the same as having someone who is your actual kin there to support you,” says Grimes. “It’s also nice in that it’s like Rey is there, in spirit, since he was the person who made it possible for Crystal to attend.”

Referring to the late Rey’s portrayer, Grimes adds with a smile, “Of course, we’d rather have had Jordi Vilasuso there instead!”

If there’s one thing that Grimes is a bit nervous about, it’s with regards to the wedding wear. Why? “Of all the people I’ve spoken to about the wedding, nobody has asked who made the dress or the headpiece, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, God, what if they hate it?'” she laughs. (One look at the gorgeous gowns pictured below, and it becomes clear that fear is unfounded!) “On the other hand, it’s probably good nobody asked, because if I’m behind honest, I don’t know the answer. I should definitely find out!”

Well aware of just how important this wedding is to fans, Grimes hopes that they’ll love every single minute of the event. “Take in every bit of the yummy deliciousness and enjoy,” she encourages. “It’s so much fun, and I think it’s everything fans have been hoping it would be!”

