Young & Restless’ Exclusive: Ahead of the ‘Teriah’ Nuptials, Camryn Grimes Reveals What’s Giving Her Pre-Wedding Jitters
“It’s probably good nobody asked… ”
“It’s so different from your typical soap wedding,” enthuses Camryn Grimes of what The Young and the Restless has in store for Mariah and Tessa’s wedding. “So often, this kind of thing is about creating tension, so people are wondering if someone will try and stop the ceremony or if something will go wrong at the last minute. That’s obviously fun, but it’s not what this wedding is about. This is about celebrating love and life and family.”
Although the brides struggled with a theme for the event, things eventually fell into place. “They really ran through a whole series of ideas,” reminds Grimes. “Maybe a murder mystery, or a concert… so at the end of the day, the 70s theme sort of encapsulated elements of all those things. It allows everyone, not just us, to get dressed up and have fun. It’s much more in keeping with who Mariah and Tessa are than something super formal would have been.”
Meanwhile, the arrival of Tessa’s sister Crystal is in some ways bittersweet. “As much as Mariah’s family has embraced Tessa, that’s not the same as having someone who is your actual kin there to support you,” says Grimes. “It’s also nice in that it’s like Rey is there, in spirit, since he was the person who made it possible for Crystal to attend.”
Referring to the late Rey’s portrayer, Grimes adds with a smile, “Of course, we’d rather have had Jordi Vilasuso there instead!”
If there’s one thing that Grimes is a bit nervous about, it’s with regards to the wedding wear. Why? “Of all the people I’ve spoken to about the wedding, nobody has asked who made the dress or the headpiece, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, God, what if they hate it?'” she laughs. (One look at the gorgeous gowns pictured below, and it becomes clear that fear is unfounded!) “On the other hand, it’s probably good nobody asked, because if I’m behind honest, I don’t know the answer. I should definitely find out!”
Well aware of just how important this wedding is to fans, Grimes hopes that they’ll love every single minute of the event. “Take in every bit of the yummy deliciousness and enjoy,” she encourages. “It’s so much fun, and I think it’s everything fans have been hoping it would be!”
Before the big event kicks off, join us in reliving the magical romance of Mariah and Tessa via this photo-filled gallery.
<p>In 1997, <em>The Young and the Restless</em> cast the freshest of fresh faces — Camryn Grimes, then just 6 years old — as Cassie Johnson, the little girl that heroine Sharon Newman gave up for adoption at birth.</p>
<p>Though Sharon’s “pal,” Grace Turner, tracked down Cassie in hopes of putting the girl back in her mother’s arms, she got so attached to the tyke that she put off doing so for a year. Yes, a <em>year</em>!</p>
<p>Eventually, Sharon gained custody of Cassie with Richie Rich husband Nicholas, who came to love the little girl as his own. Who <em>wouldn’t</em>, right? The freckled mopped was nine kinds of adorable.</p>
<p>In 2005, a tween Cassie attempted to do crush Daniel Romalotti a solid by driving the soused older boy home from a party. It didn’t go well. An ensuing accident left her with injuries from which she would never recover.</p>
<p>Following Cassie’s death, she appeared over and over again to Sharon and Nick. At one point, she even visited her mom while she was carrying her sister, Faith — not that that prevented the baby-to-be from being kidnapped at birth by Nick’s half brother, Adam.</p>
<p>In 2014, Sharon’s sometime father-in-law and occasional husband Victor Newman hired a Cassie lookalike named Mariah Copeland to gaslight her. But it turned out he’d done Sharon a big favor by reuniting her with the twin sister that she’d never realized that Cassie had.</p>
<p>As Nick softened toward Victor’s pawn — and apparently developed his own secret handshake with her — Mariah got the hots for her sorta stepdad. Sharon, as you might expect, did not take it well.</p>
<p>While trying to figure out where she fit in Genoa City, Mariah struck up a relationship with Kevin Fisher. Unfortunately, they served up more comic relief than sexual tension — thankfully, that rabbit never died — and soon enough, she was moved on to…</p>
<p>While sparring with <em>GC Buzz</em> co-host Hilary Curtis, Mariah poured gasoline on that particular fire by dating her frenemy’s ex, Devon Hamilton. But to her surprise, she was more attracted to half brother Noah Newman’s girlfriend, Tessa Porter.</p>
<p>Though obstacles popped up left (Tessa was kind of a schemer) and right (Mariah cheated with a cute bartender), “Teriah” wholly committed to one another. Mind you, what that meant going forward, as with all things on <em>Young & Restless</em>, remained as uncertain as whether Tessa was going to be able to sink that eight-ball in the corner pocket.</p>
<p>Proving that no good deed can ever go unpunished, Mariah’s decision to team up with Devon to give Abby and Chance Chancellor the baby that they so desperately wanted resulted in the surrogate mother being kidnapped by the mother-mother’s off-kilter ex, Stitch Rayburn, and delivering baby Dominic like… well, this. No epidural. No Enya. Nothin’.</p>
