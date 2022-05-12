Credit: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Young & Restless alum Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti) is a busy man these days — and we don’t just mean acting! A father to twin boys, Graziadei is undoubtedly leading a hectic life from morning until night — but that doesn’t mean he can’t take time out to get his boys started on the right track musically speaking.

The talented dad broke out the acoustic guitar to entertain his wee toddler with a little Fade to Black by Metallica and the results will give you goosebumps. Click the arrow on the post to watch.

The video left his Young & Restless co-stars squealing their approval in the comments. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) exclaimed, “OMG OMG!!!!! THIS!!!!” and Adrienne Frantz (Amber Moore) chimed in with, “Awesome grazzie!!!”

Speaking of his adorable boys, Arlo and Oliver, their most recent photos are absolutely adorable. Who can resist a jam face? Or what is actually most likely a baby food face?

In sharing the photos, Graziadei, with his typical sense of humor, quipped, “I know it looks bad, but you should see the other guy.”

Outside of parenting, Graziadei is about to be back on our television screens as his new series, The Lincoln Lawyer, which surrounds the story of an idealistic attorney who runs a law practice out of his Lincoln town car. As with the movie starring Matthew McConaughey, it’s based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell lead the series, which is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, May 13. Graziadei plays the role of Jeff Golantz.

Check out the good-looking, talented and “incredible” cast at their premiere in West Hollywood, which the Young & Restless alum deemed a “fun night.”

Graziadei teased, “The pilot looks amazing and I can’t wait to binge the rest of the season…” We can’t either! Look for it on Netflix starting tomorrow.

