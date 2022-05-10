Credit: CBS

Victor would never! Or would he…

Ah, the internet. A glorious place of cute cat videos, funny memes and throwback pics from bygone eras reminding us of the glory days of speedos and ’80s ‘staches. OK, if that last bit seems a little specific, there’s a reason for it — just ask Young & Restless‘ Eric Braeden!

The actor chimed in after a fan shared a photo on Twitter that’s not to be missed of “a young Eric Braeden.”

Or, as Victor’s portrayer put it, the pic was from “a few ‘days’ ago!” As to how it came about, it sounds like the shot might have taken a little convincing — but just a little, mind you. The photographer at the time suggested Braeden pose for it by making the excellent point that “if Burt Reynolds can do it, so can you!” And no, she wasn’t talking about growing a mustache!

Check out the photo here, but brace yourself for a little skin!

A few “days” ago!! The lady photographer said “if BURT REYNOLDS can do it, so can you!!” 🤣🤣🤣 — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) May 10, 2022

The winner of the Internet, though, went to the fan asking the question you were all thinking, admit it: “Shouldn’t this be the portrait hanging in the CEO office at Newman?”

(Technically, it’s Newman-Locke now, but either way, that suggestion needed to be said.)

Our job here is done. We’ll just let you sit with that glorious sight for the rest of the day. You’re welcome!

