Is it possible to see sparks fly just in an Instagram post? Because if so, we definitely glimpsed them in the sweet, clever message that Christel Khalil sent fiancé Sam Restagno on his birthday.

“There’s only one day a year where I have to admit Sam is funnier, smarter, wittier, more athletic, more charming, better conversationalist and better at games than me,” quipped the Emmy winner who plays The Young and the Restless’ Lily. “Even though I don’t admit it, it’s why I linked myself to you on this ride called life.”

Beyond all that, the actress describes her significant other as the kind of person who makes a room warmer simply by entering it. “You lift people up and make everyone better around you,” Khalil said. “I’m glad your football shoulders made it out of your mom’s womb.

“I love you to the moon and back!” she added. “Happy birthday, my love!”

Just last month, it was Khalil’s son Michael Caden who was blowing out the birthday candles. (Soaps.com marked the occasion with a look back at the youngster’s life in pictures.)

