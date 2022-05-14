Join Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd On One ‘Funky’ Trip Behind the Scenes in Genoa City
A day in the life of a soap star.
Have you ever wanted to jump into your viewing devices and pay a visit to Genoa City? If so, The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) is giving you the next best thing — and if you haven’t, well, you’ll at least be taken on a fun journey and get to peek at a day in the life of a soap actor.
Floyd posted a video on his Instagram, featuring the 1970 classic hit “Funky Drummer” by James Brown, and fans were given a ride-along with the star to the CBS Studio and straight into his specifically marked parking space.
Once inside, Floyd took a seat in the hair and makeup department, where he had his wrist tattoo airbrushed away before some face makeup was applied. All dolled up, dressed in a suit, he made sure his tie was straight before heading down the hallway, walking past a snack table (filled with a variety of chips, fruits, candies and more!) and reaching a studio with an overhead light flashing “on air.”
After entering, he took a stroll through Society, visited Crimson Lights, walked past Newman Enterprises then gave his followers a view of some of the other sets and shared, “Welcome to Genoa City.”
For Chance’s portrayer it was just another day on the job but for a soap fan it would have been a dream come true to walk in his shoes — and if you would have wanted to spend a little more time at that snack table… don’t worry, we would have too!
