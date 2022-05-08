Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Calls Out Diane When She Says She Only Wants Kyle’s Forgiveness
Ashley casts her vote to kick Diane off the island.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of May 9 – 13, Kyle seeks his family’s advice regarding Diane. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
After finally meeting his mother, Diane explained she planned to come back for Kyle after faking her death but realized all she could give him was a life on the run. She had to get better first, if she was ever going to be a mother worthy of him, and just hoped one day he could forgive her. She even admitted she was a toxic woman back then, and he was better off with Jack.
Kyle asked his mother for time to think, and to stay in town. The Abbotts lured Diane into a family confrontation. Next week, Diane tells Ashley, Abby, Kyle, and the other Abbotts that all she wants is a chance to be the mother Kyle deserves.
After the camera pans to Jack, Ashley asks why they should believe a word that comes out of her mouth? Diane explains that she wants nothing from Kyle but his forgiveness
Ashley responds, “Not yet you don’t,” calling Diane out that once she has his forgiveness, she’ll want more. Later Kyle tells Traci and the other family members that he needs help figuring out whether he can trust what his mother says. Ashley votes they avoid Diane altogether.
What do you think fans, has Diane changed? Can Kyle trust her?
Watch a second preview in which Jack introduces Allie to the family.
Before you go, in honor of Mother’s Day, take a look at soap stars and their real-life moms in the photo album below.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube
<p>Camryn Grimes (Mariah/ex-Cassie) is pictured with her mom on the set of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Her family came out to help celebrate her <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/625929/young-restless-camryn-grimes-anniversary-debut-cassie-mariah/" target="_blank">25 years on the CBS soap</a> in March 2022.</p>
<p>In 2021, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful’s</em> Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) attended the soap’s Christmas party with his mom. The big celebration went down at Maggiano’s at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.</p>
<p><em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is pictured with her mom and the similarity of their smiles couldn’t be more evident. In December 2019, Judy joined her daughter at a ribbon cutting to celebrate her new <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/549952/katherine-kelly-lang-joins-greeces-8-lexeis-reveals-benheart-store/" target="_blank">Beverly Hills Boutique, Benheart</a>.</p>
<p>Sydney Mikayla’s (Trina) mom attended <em>General Hospital’s</em> main cast event with her daughter during the ABC soap’s <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/544603/general-hospital-fan-club-weekend-2019/" target="_blank">Fan Club Weekend</a>. The fun photo, with the actress showing off her manicure, was taken in July 2019 at the Embassy Suites Los Angeles Glendale in California.</p>
<p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> and <em>Young & Restless’</em> Kelly Kruger’s (ex-Mac, ex-Eva) baby shower wouldn’t have been the same without her mom in attendance. Here’s a sweet photo captured from a private residence in Los Angeles, California in July 2019. Take a look <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/photos-darin-brooks-kelly-kruger-nursery-everleigh-jolie/" target="_blank">inside the nursery of Kruger’s first-born daughter</a> Everleigh Jolie with husband and fellow <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> star Darin Brooks (Wyatt).</p>
<p><em>The Young and the Restless’</em> Zach Tinker (ex-Fen) brought his mom, who he very much looks like, to the CBS Daytime Emmy Awards After Party. The 46th annual event was held at the Pasadena Convention Center in May 2019. Incidentally, Tinker had been nominated in the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/536784/2019-daytime-emmy-award-nominations/" target="_blank">Outstanding Younger Actor category</a>.</p>
<p>Nia Sioux (ex-Emma) attended <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/537137/photos-bold-and-beautiful-stars-celebrate-at-32nd-anniversary-party/" target="_blank"><em>The Bold and the Beautiful’s</em> 32nd Anniversary Party</a> with her mom, <em>Dance Moms’</em> Holly Frazier. The fun went down at the Granville restaurant in West Hollywood in February 2019.</p>
<p>Now, this is fun! Zane Achor plays Bill and Katie’s son Will on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> — and his beautiful onscreen mama just happens to be his real-life one too (Heather Tom). This cute photo was shot from the CBS soap opera’s 31st Anniversary bash in March 2018 at Ysabel’s in West Hollywood.</p>
<p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> actress Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) posed with her mom at the show’s Forever Young party. The <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/50735/yr-45th-anniversary-video-flashbacks-of-upcoming-big-returns/" target="_blank">45th Anniversary celebration</a> took place at the CBS Television City Studio in March 2018.</p>
<p><em>Young & Restless’</em> Kate Linder (Esther) went out for a night on the town with her mother Molly Wolbeck back in June 2018. They attended a performance of <em>Desperately Seeking Love</em> at the Whitefire Theatre in Los Angeles.</p>
<p><em>The Young and the Restless’</em> Tracey Bregman (Lauren) and her mom Suzanne Lloyd attended a function for the Young Musicians Foundation in May 2010. Clearly having inherited her mother’s eyes, the beauties smiled for the camera from the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.</p>
<p>Here’s a fun extra photo — and a fun fact: In 2017, Kate Linder’s mom Molly Wolbeck, as well as Tracey Bregman’s mother Suzanne Lloyd, made appearances on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/comings-and-goings/1859/tracey-bregmans-mother-suzanne-lloyd-guest-stars-on-yr/" target="_blank">Wolbeck and Lloyd turned up as patrons</a> at a swanky restaurant located outside of Genoa City in an October 2017 episode.</p>
<p>One of the most famous mother/daughter duos in daytime is <em>Young & Restless’</em> Lauralee Bell (Christine) and her mother <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/560502/obituary-lee-phillip-bell-dead-91-co-creator-bb-yr/" target="_blank">the late Lee Phillip Bell</a>. Lee and her late husband William J. Bell co-created <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> as well as <em>Young & Restless</em>. This photo was taken in September 2016 when the number one daytime drama celebrated its 11,000th episode at Stage 41 in the CBS Television City Studio.</p>
<p>Donnell Turner’s (Curtis) mom Lorraine posed proudly with her son during <em>General Hospital’s</em> Fan Club Weekend in July 2016. Turner and his former co-star Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) hosted a spinoff event called Dance Party with Vinessa Antoine and Donnell Turner at the Embassy Suites Glendale in California.</p>
<p>Former <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> actress Ashlyn Pearce (ex-Aly) invited the cameras into her Los Angeles home for a private photo shoot. She’s pictured with her mom Lisa in October 2014.</p>
<p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> superstar Billy Flynn (Chad) definitely gets his looks from his gorgeous mom. During one of the biggest NBC daytime fan events, Day of Days, Flynn took some time out from autographs to capture a moment with his mom at Universal CityWalk Hollywood in November 2014.</p>
<p>Just look at these fair-haired beauties… <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> alum Kim Matula (ex-Hope) invited her mom Karin along when the CBS soap opera went on location to Monte Carlo in June 2014. Fans will recall the storyline where <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/recaps/20903/bb-recap-lets-rock-n-roll/" target="_blank">Wyatt proposed to Hope</a> on a yacht in Monaco. </p>
<p>Emme Rylan (Lulu), <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/581949/general-hospital-emme-rylan-heartwarming-birthday-message-son-jackson/" target="_blank">who happens to be a mom herself</a>, met with fans — and brought her mom who is most likely her biggest one of all — to the <em>General Hospital</em> Fan Club Weekend. The mother/daughter duo attended the soap’s Kickoff Party at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City in July 2014.</p>
<p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) brought her mom Nancy to the 2014 Daytime Emmy Awards. Not only did Nancy get to mingle with the stars, she accompanied her daughter to the Off The Wall Daytime Emmy Gifting Suite at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in June.</p>
<p><em>Young & Restless’</em> Hunter King’s (Summer) mom looks happy as can be as she gave her daughter a kiss while attending the same event as Goss and her mom Nancy. Here they are posing for a cute photo at the Off The Wall Daytime Emmy Gifting Suite in June 2014 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.</p>
<p>Double take — Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) and her mom Kim could pass for sisters! In December 2013, the actress brought Kim on the set of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> at the CBS Television City Studio.</p>
<p>From<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/549688/review-michael-damians-high-strung-free-dance/" target="_blank"> soap star to rocker to actor</a> and everything in between — and behind the scenes — <em>Young & Restless</em> alum Michael Damian’s (ex-Danny) mom has witnessed it all. The actor, who got his eyes from her, smiled for the camera with the special woman in his life at the soap’s 40th Anniversary Fan Club Dinner at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City in August 2013.</p>
<p><em>Days of Our Lives’</em> Camila Banus (Gabi), who <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/587286/days-of-our-lives-camila-banus-gabi-engaged-ring/" target="_blank">got engaged in December 2020</a>, brought her mom out for a good cause. The two attended the Samantha’s Friends Presents: A Daytime Affair charity event in June 2012 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City.</p>
Previous in NewsDiamonds Are Forever: On the Ninth Anniversary of Her Passing, a Loving Tribute to The Young and the Restless’ Legendary Jeanne Cooper — Plus, Photos From Her Entire Run as Katherine Chancellor
Next in NewsYoung & Restless’ Christel Khalil Sends a Powerful Message to the ‘Force to Be Reckoned With in Your Heart’