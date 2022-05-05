Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Your life is full when you have people in it to call your own.

The Young and the Restless fave Christel Khalil (Lily) has a close knit group of besties to walk the journey of life with and she posted a photo with them to show just how much she adores her girls.

“Find your tribe,” Khalil expressed then advised that when you do to “love them hard.”

More: Soap vet’s new holiday movie opposite fan-fave actress

Fans came out to comment on the “beautiful ladies” and Michele Veth Rough shared, “I have a small tribe, of one. But she’s the best!” No matter how small or large your tribe is, like Khalil stated, “love them hard,” and we know that when you do, they will love you just as hard back!

The CBS soap actress also has a new fiancé to make sure she gets all of the affection needed. Last month, we reported that Khalil and boyfriend Sam Restagno had gotten engaged. She showed off her ring, as well as their accidental wardrobe for the day, and announced, “A couple months ago I said yes to the love of my life.”

And when she’s not being showered with love, Khalil shared how she likes to start off her week then asked her followers, “How do you like to start your week?” We’d enjoy hearing your answers to that as well so let us know in the comments!

Now that we’ve all gotten a peek at Khalil’s besties, we invite our readers to look our gallery below, which is filled with various soap stars and their real-life gal pals — you’ll even recognize some Young & Restless faces.