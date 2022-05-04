Credit: Sean Smith/JPI

There’s nothing like the support of your friends and castmates.

The fact that Hunter King won’t be returning to The Young and the Restless as Summer is still hard for her fans to accept but nonetheless, they have rallied around the actress to show support — and so has the portrayer of her onscreen mama Michelle Stafford (Phyllis).

The CBS vet shared a beautiful photo with King, cheek to cheek, and expressed, “This baby girl. I love you so much Hunter King, go get ‘em you superstar,” and their castmates Courtney Hope (Sally) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) sent their love to the duo with heart emojis in the comments.

Stafford knows talent when she sees it and clearly is wishing her “baby girl” the very best and the fact that King already has a big project lined up only proves the sky is the limit for her. Last week we announced the exciting news that King landed the lead role in one of the Hallmark Channel’s new June premieres and gave a glimpse into her character Addie’s upcoming dilemma in Hidden Gems. Be sure to check it out in the link and mark your calendar with the movie’s premiere date!

Before we knew that she was really in Hawaii on location for the romantic feature, King had shared a photo from a beach in Oahu, staring off into the distance and “hunting for Mai Tais.”

While we’ll miss seeing her in Genoa City, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented actress!

